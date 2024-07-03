PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes different approach to medication this monsoon; says ‘works like a magic’

The health fanatic, fitness enthusiast, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her passion and dedication toward physical and mental fitness goals. Since being diagnosed with myositis last year, the pan-India actress has become even more conscious about these aspects.

Samantha’s alternative approach to unnecessary medications

The Yashoda actress frequently discusses physical fitness, training programs, the importance of a balanced life, daily routines, and various health-related issues on her Take 20 podcasts.

This time, The Family Man sensation proposes an alternative approach, advocating for natural methods over unnecessary medications. Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a picture featuring herself using a nebulizer machine with a face mask.

Dropping the image, the actress jotted down some interesting anecdotes on medication and wrote, “Before taking medicine for a common viral, consider trying an alternative approach.”

Considering the ongoing monsoon and the common occurrence of colds and fevers, the health fanatic suggested a health tidbit and penned, “One option is to nebulize with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and distilled water.”

The actress further assured her fans that, in her opinion, it works. She shared her experience, stating, “Works like magic. Avoid unnecessary use of (a capsule emoticon) #alternativemedicine”

For those who might not know, the fitness enthusiast Samantha has previously shared about her diet and her engagement in martial arts, weight training, and various other fitness programs to maintain her health and fitness on social media.

The actress appears happy and excited in most of her videos while engaged in fitness programs, clearly showcasing her passion for fitness goals.

On the work front

Samantha is reportedly collaborating with directors Raj and DK for their next film, Rakhtabeej, where she will pair with Aditya Roy Kapoor for the first time.

This is the third time the U Turn actress will collaborate with Raj and DK following The Family Man and the upcoming Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. However, there’s no official word regarding this yet.

Filming for Rakhtabeej is scheduled to start in August, while Raj and DK are also busy with The Family Man series.

Meanwhile, the Majili actress announced her debut feature film under her production banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, titled Bangaram. She will star in the lead role in this multi-lingual Telugu film scheduled for release in 2025.

