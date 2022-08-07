PICS: Mohanlal visits India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant; Calls it 'a true engineering marvel’

Mohanlal recently paid a visit to the Cochin Shipyard and got a tour of India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, (IAC)Vikrant. The Malayalam superstar also took to social media and shared a few sneak peeks from his trip to the docks. In the pics, the Bro Daddy actor can be seen looking all sharp in a blue pantsuit. His complementing tie and formal black shoes took the look to a whole new level.

He even penned an elongated note summarizing his experience of visiting Vikrant, "Honoured to be onboard India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC), soon to be commissioned as Vikrant, built in Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kerala. After 13 long years of dedicated construction, she sets sail as a true engineering marvel that further fortifies the Indian Navy and speaks volumes about India’s shipbuilding capabilities. I express my heartfelt gratitude for this matchless opportunity, especially to the Commanding Officer, Commodore Vidhyadhar Harke, VSM, and Mr. Madhu Nair, the Chairman & Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited, for their warm reception. Witnessing the unmatched peculiarities of this mean machine urges me to triumphantly salute all the people behind IAC Vikrant, the wonder. May she always be victorious at sea!"

