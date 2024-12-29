Poll Result: Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal or UI? Netizens pick the Best Kannada film released in 2024

With the year coming to a close, Pinkvilla conducted a poll for its enthusiastic readers to vote for the Best Kannada Film released in 2024. The poll included films like Bagheera, Martin, Yuva, Bhairathi Ranagal, UI, among many other that made it to the screens this year. Soon after the poll went live, it was flooded with responses. And now, the final verdict is out based on the results.

According to the poll results, the most votes were bagged by the film Bagheera. The Dr. Suri directorial received a strong 31 percent of the votes from all the choices, making it a clear winner. Thus, it is evident that the Sriimurali-starrer is considered the best Kannada film of 2024, as per netizens.

For the unversed, the story of Bagheera has been penned by Prashanth Neel himself. The superhero film closed with a whopping worldwide box office collection of Rs. 30 crore. Recently, the movie got its OTT release in the Hindi language on the platform Disney+ Hotstar, starting December 25.

Moving on, the film that bagged the second spot as per the poll results is none other than the recent release UI. The science-fiction, dystopian action film stars Upendra in the titular role and garnered 25 percent of the votes.

Ever since its release on December 20, the film has received significant responses from the audience, with predominantly positive reviews from fans and even other stars who have expressed their honest opinions on social media.

The next film in line is Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal, securing a solid 19 percent of the votes from netizens based on the poll. The Kannada-language neo-noir action thriller has already received a successful response at the box office post its release.

The Narthan directorial is a prequel to the 2017 release Mufti and also stars Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, Devaraj, and others in important roles.

Meanwhile, films like Upadhyaksha, Martin, and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi bagged an equal number of votes, at 7 percent each.

All of these films received mixed responses from critics and fans alike, not to mention how their performance fell short of expectations.

On the other hand, films like Bheema, Karataka Damanaka, and Bachelor Party received even fewer votes, at 4 percent each. These films also struggled at the box office and underperformed.

Unfortunately, Yuva Rajkumar’s film Yuva failed to receive any votes from the audience, suggesting its underperformance in both the poll and at the box office.

Check out the poll results below:

Pinkvilla will continue to bring more polls in the coming days, allowing readers a chance to vote for their favorite films. Stay tuned!

