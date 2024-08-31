Radhika Sarathkumar recalls instance of men using hidden cams to shoot women inside vanity vans in Kerala; ‘This system is wrong…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Radhika Sarathkumar was recently spotted in an interview, where the veteran actress revealed a disturbing incident while filming a movie in Kerala. Talking in the interview, the actress revealed an instance of men using hidden cameras inside vanity vans to spy on female actors.

The actress revealed to Asianet News that she saw some men viewing a nude video of an actress inside her vanity van while changing clothes. Upon becoming aware of the issue, the actress called out the behavior and inquired about it.

Despite sharing the instance while shooting for a film in Kerala, the actress refrained from naming any of the persons involved in the instance or from which movie set it was. The actress also added how she thereafter only used her hotel room and was wary of her own vanity van.

Speaking on the matter, Radhika said, “This system is wrong. After the incident, I told other female artists about the hidden cameras. I was afraid to go into my vanity van after the incident. It is a private space for us to change, to take rest, or to have food.”

The recent revelation by the actress comes in light of the Hema Committee report, which has shaken the Malayalam film industry and what transpires inside. As the report revealed many situations inside the industry and the dire situation witnessed by female actors, many have also alleged sexual misconduct allegations against leading artists.

The allegations made against actors like Jayasurya, Siddique, Mukesh, and many more have even led to the mass resignation of the actors’ association, AMMA. Including its president, Mohanlal, has stepped down from its leadership role with a new management to be formed after elections in a couple of months.

Furthermore, Mohanlal also addressed the media on August 31, 2024, where he acknowledged the Hema Committee’s report and revealed how he himself had given statements to the same.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule closes all-language OTT deal with Netflix for a whopping Rs 270 crores; REPORT