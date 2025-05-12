Rajinikanth was once madly in love with Nagarjuna Akkineni’s now wife Amala and was ready to divorce Latha?

In today’s throwback, we revisit the time when Rajinikanth’s alleged affair with Amala Akkineni made headlines in the late 1980s. While there was no official confirmation, the rumours spread like wildfire and stirred significant controversy. It was also speculated that Thalaivar was then 36 and Amala was just 19 when they were reportedly dating.

When did Rajinikanth and Amala allegedly start dating?

During the 1980s, Rajinikanth had already achieved massive success and worked alongside top actresses of that era. One such pairing that caught public attention was with Amala Akkineni. The duo starred in films like Mappillai, Kodi Parakkuthu, and Velaikkaran where their on-screen chemistry earned them a dedicated fan following.

According to Zee News, it was during the filming of Velaikkaran that their closeness reportedly began. Speculations surfaced about Rajinikanth developing a soft corner for the actress and it soon gave rise to widespread rumours.

Rumours of a growing bond

Though never confirmed, gossip columns buzzed with claims that Rajinikanth and Amala had developed a strong emotional bond. It was said that they often confided in each other, discussing personal matters beyond their professional lives. According to unverified reports, he would make efforts to visit Amala during her shoots.

There were also whispers that the bond had grown so intense that the veteran star had considered ending his marriage with Latha. Allegedly, he even sent her a divorce notice. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth received warning letters and threats of boycotts from his fanbase.

Aftermath of the alleged affair

The situation reportedly became so tense that Latha approached K Balachander, who had long been a mentor to Rajinikanth. He is said to have intervened and advised the actor against taking such a drastic step. He reminded the Coolie actor of the impact this decision could have on his family, fans, and career.

It was reportedly after this conversation that Rajinikanth pulled away from the alleged relationship. Over time, Amala eventually moved on and the rumours linking her with Thalaivar slowly faded. While many believe these were nothing more than baseless gossip, the story remains one of the most talked-about controversies.

Amala and Nagarjuna's wedding

Nagarjuna reportedly proposed to Amala in 1991 during a trip to the United States. Soon after, the couple tied the knot on June 11, 1992. The wedding was held in Chennai and was an extremely private ceremony. Only close friends and family attended as it was the Mass actor’s second marriage. He was previously married to Lakshmi Daggubati, and they together have a son-Naga Chaitanya.

While Amala is now happily married to Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth continues to enjoy life with his wife, kids, and grandchildren.

