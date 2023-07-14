Rashmika Mandanna joins Vijay Deverakonda for screening of Anand's film Baby; Gets emotional

Rashmika Mandanna watched the special screening of Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's film Baby. On Thursday night, she joined Vijay Deverakonda for the premiere show of Baby in Hyderabad. The actress got emotional after watching the movie and also reviewed it as 'super'.

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at a theatre in Hyderabad as she watched her rumored boyfriend Vijay's brother Anand's Baby movie. The actress was seen walking out of the theatre after watching and wiping her tears. When the paps asked how the movie was, she replied with a 'thumbs up' gesture.

For the movie night, she chose a simple and casual outfit and gave major fashion goals. The actress opted for blue jeans and paired up with a white t-shirt. She carried a black hat on her head and covered her face with a mask. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna is very close to Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda. She supports all of his movies and also attended an event for the film and launched a song titled Premisthunna.

Rashmika Mandanna gets emotional after watching Anad Deverakonda's film Baby

Vijay Deverakonda can't stop praising Baby movie

A while before that Vijay Deverakonda was also clicked watching the Baby movie in theatre. He extended his support and love to his brother on the release. After the movie, he also spoke to the media and said, "I don’t want to talk much about the film Baby. First of all, I thank all these crowds for coming here to watch the premiere. Inside the film, all these people including Anand, Viraj, and Vaishnavi made me feel emotional and cry”

Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the film also stars Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others. The film promises a classic love triangle with some modern twists.

