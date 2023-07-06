Upcoming South movies releasing in July 2023: Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran, Pawan Kalyan's Bro and more

It's been a week since the new month, July. And this time, the entertainment will be no less as a list of movies have lined up for release. From Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran to Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's Bro, many exciting and big hero movies will be released this month, so mark your calendar. If you are someone, who can't end a week without watching a movie, then do not worry, July has different genre movies lined up for release.

Scroll down to check out all the new movies arriving in theatres in July 2023.

Rangabali

Naga Shaurya's Telugu film Rangabali, written and directed by Pawan Basamsetti, also stars Rajkumar Kasireddy in the lead role. Yukti Thareja is the female lead and stars Brahmaji and Satya in supporting roles. Rangabali is scheduled to release in Telugu on July 7 in theatres.

The plot revolves around a reckless youngster who gets into unnecessary fight but his life takes a new turn when he falls in love with a doctor. The film promises a perfect blend of romance, comedy, action and family drama.



Rudrangi

Rudrangi is a Telugu movie releasing in theatres on July 7. The action and thriller film stars Jagapathi Babu, Ashish Gandhi, Ganavi Laxman and Vimala Raman in lead characters. Mamta Mohandas is also part of the cast. Directed by Ajay Samrat, The film is a story about oppression and revolt that could occur anywhere, and is being promoted aggressively.

O Saathiya

Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakraborty's Telugu film O Saathiya is another Telugu film releasing this Friday. The romantic comedy is about first love and all that follows. O Saathiya will also be released in theatres on July 7.

Baby

Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother, Anand Deverakonda will be back on the big screen with his new movie titled Baby. The posters and trailer have created a good buzz among the audiences. Directed by Sai Rajesh, the film also stars Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, The music composed by Vijay Bulganin has already garnered a tremendous response. Additional notable actors in the film include Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others.

Baby is reportedly based on a real-life incident that took place in Tamil Nadu. TheTelugu film is all set to hit the big screens in the second week of July. The film will release on 14th July. Going by trailer, the film depicts a heartwarming love story of two teenagers and lead actor's chemistry has also caught major attention among the audiences.

Maaveeran

After entertaining audiences with Prince in 2022, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan is back with his next, Maaveeran. The film is scheduled to release in Tamil and Telugu on July 16. The Telugu version of the movie is titled Maaveeradu and will also hit the screens on the same day as the Tamil version.

National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin's film also stars Yogi Babu, Sunil, and Monisha Blessy in prominent roles. Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a cartoonist in a local Tamil newspaper but due to unforeseen situations, he's forced to face a corrupt politician, played by director-actor Mysskin. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of renowned director Shankar, is making her debut in the role of female lead.



Kolai

The third week of July begins with the release of Vijay Antony's Kolai. The film is also releasing in Telugu as Hatya and is slated to hit to the big screens on July 21. Billed as a crime thriller, the film revolves around the mysterious death of a popular model who enjoys a huge following in the country. Bichagadu 2 actor plays the role of a detective in this investigative thriller, directed by Balaji Kumar.

Ritika Singh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Murli Sharma will be seen in key roles. Produced by Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures, Girishh Gopalakrishnan is the music composer.



Bro

One of the highly anticipated and awaited films of Telugu cinema, Bro is scheduled to release in July. The film, which stars, real-life uncle and nephew, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, will hit the cinema halls on July 28. It is the remake of the 2021 Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham, directed by Samuthirakani, who has directed the Telugu version as well. Bro features Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier as female leads. Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju are playing supporting roles. Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues while S Thaman is the music composer.

The story revolves around an arrogant man who is given a second chance in life to amend his mistakes after death. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the role of God. It is speculated that this film will break records at the box office because of Pawan Kalyan's popularity and on-screen chemistry with his nephew.



Aadi Keshava

Panja Vaisshav Tej's next Aadi Keshava will release in theatres on July 30. Helmed by Srikanth N. Reddy, the action drama also stars Sreeleela as the female lead. High on mass and action elements, Aadi Keshava also stars Aparna Das and Joju George in pivotal roles. The mass entertainer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S. Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The music is composed by GV Prakash.

Vaisshnav Tej plays the role of Rudra Kaleshwar Reddy and plays an action hero, who goes all length to protect the temple land. Helmed by Srikanth N, the Telugu film promises to be an high-octane action entertainer.

Well, that comes to the end of the list. These are the movies releasing in July. Which movie are you excited to watch? Do comment down below and let us know.

