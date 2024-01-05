Rashmika Mandanna's whopping net worth: From lavish houses in Mumbai-Bengaluru to luxury cars and more

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. Within a short span of just seven years, the actress has featured in films like Pushpa, Geetha Govindam, Sita Ramam, and many more and has found a permanent place for herself in the audience’s hearts.

With her pace of growth and current stature, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the actress enjoys a lavish lifestyle filled with multiple homes, vacations, luxury cars, and many more. Additionally, the actress also has an astounding net worth of crores. Despite all of this, Rashmika is quite down to earth when it comes to her interactions with fans and well-wishers.

Regal homes in multiple cities

Rashmika Mandanna is known to be heavily invested in real estate. The actress owns a flurry of luxurious residences in major metropolitan cities nationwide. As per reports, her real estate portfolio includes a Bungalow in Bangalore worth approximately eight crores and a majestic apartment in Mumbai.

Talking about her Mumbai apartment to the Times of India, the actress revealed that she fell in love with the house when she saw it for the first time. She also mentioned that her pet golden retriever, Aura, also loves the place. Furthermore, the actress mentioned that she loved the city, the weather, and everything around her new place, and added that she felt like a gypsy who kept moving around to new places.

Apart from her apartment in Mumbai and her bungalow in Bangalore, the actress also has similar properties in Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. It is learned that the multiple properties are pretty beneficial, as she has to keep shuttling among these places on a frequent basis due to professional commitments.

Luxury cars

Majestic residences are not the only assets that the Animal actress holds. The actress is known to have a flurry of luxury cars as well, which include:

Audi Q3: One of the primary cars that the actress owns is an Audi Q3. The sly SUV promises a comfortable ride to the actress in between her busy work schedules. The Audi Q3 has an estimated value of 40 to 60 lakhs in the Indian market.

One of the primary cars that the actress owns is an Audi Q3. The sly SUV promises a comfortable ride to the actress in between her busy work schedules. The Audi Q3 has an estimated value of 40 to 60 lakhs in the Indian market. Range Rover Sport: Apart from an Audi Q3, Rashmika also owns a Range Rover Sport. The car, available in two modes, automatic and diesel, has a British-manufactured wheel. It is understood that the vehicle costs between Rs. 1.6 to 1.8 crores.

Apart from an Audi Q3, Rashmika also owns a Range Rover Sport. The car, available in two modes, automatic and diesel, has a British-manufactured wheel. It is understood that the vehicle costs between Rs. 1.6 to 1.8 crores. Mercedes Benz C Class: Rashmika also owns a Mercedes Benz C class, which is estimated to be worth around Rs. 57 to 62 lakhs.

Additionally, as per reports, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Creta in her garage.

Rashmika Mandanna’s expensive vacations

As mentioned earlier, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. A busy work schedule is something that practically goes hand-in-hand with her popularity.

However, Rashmika Mandanna is known to take a break from her work often so that she can spend some time with herself and rejuvenate. During her breaks, the actress is known to travel to various parts of the world. The Geetha Govindam actress often takes to social media to share pictures from vacations from places like the Maldives, Turkey, London, the United States of America, Qatar, Denmark, Sweden, and many more.

Rashmika Mandanna’s fee per project

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. This also means that the actress’s help is required not just with films but also with brand endorsements. Over the past few years, Rashmika has been able to expand her brand endorsement portfolio rapidly, which now includes Kalyan Jewellers, Epson India, Onitsuka Tiger, 7Up (owned by PepsiCo.), NIC ice creams, and many more.

Additionally, her growing popularity as a versatile actress, coupled with her growing demand, acts as a leverage to push up the acting fees. As per reports, Rashmika charged four crores INR for her Bollywood debut, Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, which came out in 2022. It is also reported that the actress received similar amounts for the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu (2023), as well as her latest film Animal, which featured an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and more, and was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

From her debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party to her latest film Animal, there is no doubt that Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way. The actress has featured in close to 20 films. She has four films in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

As per various reports, the actress currently owns a net worth of close to Rs. 45 crores, with her primary source of income being movies and brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

