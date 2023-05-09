Sai Pallavi Birthday: 3 strict no policies followed by the actress on screen since her debut film

Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry. She is one such actress, who has an aura to captivate audiences with her talent, acting skills, and dance. In fact, her first stint as a lead actress in Alphonse Puthren's Malayalam movie Premam was a huge hit among audiences. Back then, it was all Malar magic, her simplicity and no makeup look made everyone fall in love with her.

After that, she nailed everything that came to her, be it as a wife who deals with her husband's anger issues in Kali or Telangana village belle in Fidaa. Sai has worked in films across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. Some of the notable films are Middle-Class Abbayi, Maari 2, Athiran, Paava Kadhaigal, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gargi.

Apart from being an actress, she also continued studying medicine. Sai Pallavi maintains a zero celebrity background, with no parties, red carpets, expensive clothes, or anything. She lets people know her only through her work on the screen. Even with that, she maintains a lot of dignity in her roots and has three no policies, which are a strict no-no for her.

Today, as Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday, let us tell you that she has three strict no policies, which she follows for every movie. Take a look below

No Kissing policy

When entered the film industry, Sai Pallavi has come up with a rule in her book that it's strict no-kiss policy in the movies. She also rejects movies when such scripts come to her. Speaking about why she doesn't choose to kiss on screen, the Premam actress was quoted saying: “I want my whole family to watch a film. I don’t want to make them feel embarrassed by being part of Liplocks. It’s a conscious move not to be part of onscreen kissing.” She further spoke of how she wants to make it worth the while of her quitting her career in medicine and choosing to act. “I have left my medicine to pursue a career in films; so I need to justify it by taking up roles that I can enact. I can’t sport skimpy clothes because I cannot carry myself in such attire. I am not against such attire, but it’s just that I can’t pull it off,” she said.

However, for Sekhar Kammula's blockbuster film Love Story, she shared a seconds lip kiss scene with Naga Chaitanya, which surprised her fans. However, the actress said that she didn't really kiss but it's all the camera angle. “I never do kissing scenes and I am against it. I also made it clear with director Sekhar Kammula that I will not do such scenes. And he never troubled me too. It’s magic by the cameraman and I only believe if the character is good, the performance automatically will be up to the mark,”



No short clothes policy

If you notice Sai Pallavi, one can always spot her only in ethnic. She chooses to wear sarees, ethnic suits and maxi dresses sometimes. The actress follows no short dress policy, and not just on screen but off screen as well. Sai revealed that she comes from a family, where her father was a government employee and do not wear shorts to be comfortable. “I am not comfortable wearing skimpy clothes or even short dresses. I feel quite uncomfortable and it shows on my face. There was a scene in Fidaa where I had to wear one because the scene demanded it, and you can see how restless I was," stated the Gargi actress.

The Fidaa actress shared that while entering the film industry she decided not to wear short dresses. In fact, she was trolled for wearing a slit dress as a costume for the Tango dance in Premam. She said that's the moment she started saying no to short clothes. "After that, I got the opportunity to act in Premam a few years back. Everyone applauded but at the same time the tango dance video I did in Georgia went viral on social media platforms,” she recalled.

No makeup policy

In the showbiz world, where everything is all about glamour, Sai Pallavi is free of all. She wears no make up at all, on-screen and off-screen as well. From her first film, the natural beauty has reluctantly followed and it's one of the biggest reasons she is loved. “I think, it’s maybe the person that I am. I don't know the other side of how it might feel. Maybe there's a lot of pressure to look perfect and I'm not saying makeup doesn't help. If it makes you feel confident, you should do it. I feel confident this way and I think I'm doing fine."

Another reason Sai Pallavi doesn't wear makeup is that she wants to focus on her craft as an actor. She also wants to send a loud and clear message to young girls that they do not need make up to look beautiful.

