Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev exude sizzling chemistry as they make most of Rome vacay; PICS

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Rome. The couple let the fans in on their romantic getaway by sharing a few pictures from their trip on Instagram. Both of them looked their best and radiated happiness in all of the shared photos.

In the caption that accompanied the posted pictures, Shriya wrote, "Just like that in Rome" As always, the couple looked very much in love and posed for these pictures as they brimmed with joy. They got married in 2018 and had a daughter in 2021.

Shriya seems to be having a gala time during her Rome trip, so much so that she cannot stop posting about her good times there. The actress made multiple posts from vacation, and she looked absolutely fabulous in all the pictures. In another post, Shriya captioned, "Rome Need I say more. Love rome ,Because of its history, art, architecture, and beauty – and perhaps its gelato and pasta! Love pasta"

With the caption that accompanied one of her social media captions, Shriya made it clear that her ongoing Rome trip is one of the best she has had. The actress captioned the picture "Memories made for life" along with a picture of the couple from the streets of Rome.

Their love story

The Azhagiya Tamizh Magan actress has opened up several times about her husband, Andrei Koscheev, and daughter, Radha. She does not miss a chance to reiterate that her partner has been very supportive. The actress had even gone on to state that her husband is the best thing that has happened to her.

There was hardly any noise when the two got married in 2018. Later, Shriya spoke about her decision to have an intimate wedding and revealed that this decision was because she keeps her private life quiet. The couple first met each other while on vacation in the Maldives and have been inseparable ever since.

