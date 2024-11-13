Sivakarthikeyan wishes wife Aarti on her birthday with throwback video from Amaran's shoot days; WATCH

Sivakarthikeyan recently took to his official social media account to wish his wife, Aarti, a happy birthday. In his message, he wrote, “Happy happy birthday.” Along with his wishes, he shared a throwback video of himself and Aarti from the filming of Amaran.

In the throwback video, Sivakarthikeyan is seen in a military outfit from Amaran, showcasing his clean-shaven look. The clip features him standing behind Aarti while she is doing chores in the kitchen. She suddenly turns around to find SK smiling at her.

Watch the video ft Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarti here:

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarti Sivakarthikeyan got married in 2010, even before the actor ventured into Tamil cinema. Despite being relatively private about his family life on social media, the actor shared a special and lovable moment with everyone, celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Moving ahead, Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in the blockbuster movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film, which is a biopic war movie, is based on the life of the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life during a counter-terrorism operation in the past.

Adapted from a segment of the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the movie featured SK as the lead character. Along with him, Sai Pallavi played a leading role.

Moreover, the film Amaran was co-produced by Kamal Haasan and also enjoyed an additional ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and many more in key roles. The movie is one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies in 2024 and has also been also lauded by critics and audiences.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in an action thriller movie, tentatively called SK23, aka SKxARM. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Bagheera actress Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role, and Anirudh Ravichander composes the tracks and scores.

Furthermore, the actor had also announced in a recent interview with Pinkvilla that he would be joining hands with Don director Cibi Chakravarthi again, which is touted as an entertainer flick.

