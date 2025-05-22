Throwback: When Kamal Haasan’s ex Gautami announced end of their 13-year-old relationship, calling it ‘devastating’

Kamal Haasan had been in a long-term relationship with actress-politician Gautami since 2005. With both of them leading a partnership, the duo finally ended their 13-year relationship after the latter made it official.

In a blog post from back in the day, Gautami penned, “It is heartbreaking for me to have to say today that I and Mr. Haasan are no longer together. After almost 13 years together, it has been one of the most devastating decisions that I have ever had to make in my life.”

Continuing the actress’s decision to part ways with the actor, Kamal Haasan had commented on the same. In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle in 2016, the actor acknowledged Gautami’s decision, and it serves more importance than his own feelings.

In his words, Kamal Haasan said, “Whatever gives her comfort and solace is fine by me. My feelings at the moment are of no importance. What matters is that Gautami and Subbu should be comfortable and happy. I want them to know that I am there for them whenever they need me. I am blessed with three daughters, Shruti, Akshara, and Subbulakshmi. I consider myself the luckiest father in the world.”

For those unaware, Gautami Tadimalla was married to Sandeep Bhatia, a businessman, in 1998. A year of marriage, the couple parted ways in 1999 and share a daughter, Subbulakshmi.

Later, Gautami started a relationship with her longtime co-star and friend Kamal Haasan in 2005, continuing until 2016. Appearing in several movies together over the years, Kamal Haasan and Gautami finally appeared in the 2015 film Papanasam, the Tamil-language remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has been married twice in his life, with the first marriage lasting for 10 years with Vani Ganapathy. Later, in 1988, the actor married actress Sarika Thakur after their first child, Shruti Haasan, was born. However, their marriage only lasted till 2004, ending in divorce.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in Thug Life, co-starring with Silambarasan TR. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a gangster actioner slated to release on June 5, 2025.

