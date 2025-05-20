Netizens are angry over Thug Life's new song Sugar Baby; comment on Trisha Krishnan's choice

The Mani Ratnam-directed Thug Life is slated for release on June 5. Ahead of it, the film’s second single, titled Sugar Baby, will be unveiled on May 21. The first look of the song has already excited the audiences, since it will feature Trisha Krishnan in a dancing melody. However, it seems the selection of the particular title for it has left netizens disappointed.

On May 19, Raaj Kamal Films International dropped the formal announcement for the upcoming song Sugar Baby on X. However, the comment section of the post was filled with mixed reactions from audiences, a fair share of whom were totally unimpressed.



While some netizens expressed disbelief that a Mani Ratnam film could have an item song in it, others age-shamed Trisha for being called Sugar Baby in the song at the age of 42.

Moreover, others passed hateful comments on Kamal Haasan for shortlisting an apparently inappropriate title and made fun of him.

In other news, Thug Life has locked down on a run time of 165.42 minutes, which roughly turns out to be 2 hours and 45 minutes.

It has been certified with UA 16+ by the CBFC and only two cuss words have been muted from the film so far.

Besides Trisha Krishnan and Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Silambarasan TR, who will be locking horns against the Vikram star in the movie.

Other actors who are a part of the film include Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj and more.

