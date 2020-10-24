Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara starrer Bigil gets a re release in Pondicherry

As theatres are getting released after the lockdown, old blockbuster films are getting released again. Atlee Kumar directorial sports drama Bigil is getting released again in Pondicherry.

With theatres reopening for fans after the lockdown, old blockbusters are getting released again. In the Union Territory of Pondicherry, theatres have reopened a while back. Now, it is being reported that Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara’s previous film, which was released on Diwali 2019, is getting a rerelease. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the sports drama also starred Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in key roles, while Jackie Shroff was seen as the main antagonist. The film was bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

Vijay played dual roles in the film - one of a gangster's father Rayappan and the other of his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. A while ago, the film made the headlines after an IT raid was conducted in the office and residences of the film’s producer, director and Thalapathy Vijay.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Nayanthara will be seen as the female leads. The film was supposed to release on April 8. However, it did not happen as per the plan due to the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak. Nayanthara, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in her kitty including Mookuthi Amman, which is getting an OTT release this Diwali. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and Netrikann, which is touted to be an action drama.

Credits :The Times Of India

