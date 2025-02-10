Throwback to when Rana Daggubati confessed that he regretted doing Dulquer Salmaan Bangalore Days remake: 'The film did terribly at the box office'

If you are someone who has been watching Malayalam movies for some time now, your first introduction to Mollywood must likely have been the evergreen Bangalore Days. The film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, was an instant success and only went on to garner more love as the years went by.

Throwback to when Rana Daggubati opened up about failed Bangalore Days remake

Owing to the film’s massive reception, Bangalore Days was later remade in Tamil as Bangalore Naatkal. In a 2020 interview with IANS, talking about the remake, Rana Daggubati spoke about how it was not a great idea in hindsight.

Speaking about the same, the Baahubali actor said, “I was part of the Tamil remake of Bangalore Days. The film did terribly at the box office and I wish we hadn’t remade such a beautiful film.”

He further added that the main reason for the remake was his greed to play the character of Fahadh Faasil from the original film.

Bangalore Naatkal, the Tamil remake of Bangalore Days starred Arya, Bobby Simha, Sri Divya, Prakash Raj, and others in important roles. Arya reprised the role of Dulquer, while Bobby Simha and Rana played Nivin Pauly and Fahadh Faasil’s roles from the original. Sri Divya played the role of Nazriya from the original. The film also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, who reprised her role from the Malayalam superhit.

Advertisement

Bangalore Naatkal also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo appearance.

Despite preserving the story of Bangalore Days, the remake failed to capture the essence of the original. The audience at the time felt that Bangalore Naatkal did not succeed in showcasing the emotions of a tight-knit group of cousins and their many emotions.

As is the case with remakes, many began drawing comparisons to the original, and Bangalore Naatkal fizzled out quickly at the box office.

The film was directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar and produced by Prasad V. Potluri and Dil Raju. Consequentially, it took 5+ years for Bhaskar to deliver a comeback with Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. The film’s music was composed by Gopi Sundar. Acclaimed film director K.V. Guhan was responsible for handling the frames of the Tamil film.

Meanwhile, you can watch the original version of Bangalore Days on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.