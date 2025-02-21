Thudarum 1st single OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana embrace their vintage love with a melodious track titled Kanmanipoove

Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum is gearing up for its release later this year, and ahead of the same, the makers have unveiled a romantic track from the movie titled Kanmanipoove.

The song features a compilation of stills from the movie, offering a glimpse into the characters portrayed by Mohanlal and Shobana as the leading pair. The visuals show a vintage-style aesthetic, making it a perfect example of romance done right.

See the first single from Thudarum here:

The song Kanmanipoove from Thudarum is composed by Jakes Bejoy, with MG Sreekumar providing the vocals. The lyrics are penned by BK Harinarayanan. The upcoming movie Thudarum is helmed by Saudi Vellakka fame Tharun Moorthy, based on a script written by himself and KR Sunil. The film is touted to be a dramatic thriller.

Apart from Mohanlal and Shobana, the movie also features an ensemble cast, including Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandu, Irshad Ali, and many more in key roles.

While the official release date of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers, it is speculated to release in May. Following its theatrical release, the movie will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is set to hit the big screens this year with L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The upcoming film, which serves as the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer, focuses on the aftermath of the first installment and delves into the origins of Stephen Nedumpally, serving as both a successor and a prequel within the planned trilogy.

Advertisement

Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Mohanlal will be making a cameo appearance in the Mammootty-starrer flick, tentatively titled MMMN. Additionally, the actor is currently shooting for the film Hridayapoorvam.

Moreover, the superstar of Malayalam cinema has recently announced two new projects—one being a musical romantic tale directed by Anoop Menon, and the other, Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph.