Top 11 Malayalam Serial Actress 2024: Chippy Renjith, Malavika Wales to Binny Sebastian; check full list

The Malayalam television industry has evolved a lot over the years. Now, there are several interesting TV shows to watch or choose from. While viewers love the storyline of these soap operas, they also adore the actresses who play their part in it. With that, let's take a look at some of the best Malayalam serial actresses who make viewers go gaga with their appearance on-screen.

Top 11 Malayalam Serial Actress 2024

Chippy Renjith

Chippy Renjith is one of the most popular Malayalam serial actresses who has played lead roles in several shows. Chippy used to work in films but she made a switch to TV and has been thriving ever since. She rose to fame for playing the role of Sreedevi in Swanthanam. The show went on air in 2020.

Malavika Wales

Malavika Wales is a popular face in the Malayalam TV industry. She made her television debut with the daily soap Ponnambili. The show aired from 2015 to 2016. However, she rose to fame for her role as Anupama in Ammuvinte Amma. Malavika recently appeared in the serial Manjil Virinja Poovu.

Meera Vasudevan

Meera Vasudevan is loved by the Malayalam audience for portraying relatable characters on screen. The actress shot to fame for her role as Sumithra Menon in the hit serial Kudumbavilakku, which was also one of the longest-running shows on TV. This family drama show went on air in 2020.

Binny Sebastian

Binny Sebastian became a household name after she appeared on TV. She became famous for her role in the television serial Geetha Govindam. Binny plays the role of Geethanjali aka Geethu in the show and her chemistry with the lead actor is unmissable. Do watch this show if you are a fan of romantic serials.

Sruthi Lakshmi

When it comes to naming some of the popular Malayalam TV serial actresses, we cannot miss Sruthi Lakshmi. She is not just an actress, but also a trained classical dancer. Sruthi became a popular face in Mollywood after featuring in the hit show Pokkuveyil. She even received a Kerala state television award for best actress in 2016 for the same.

Gopika Anil

Those who watch Malayalam serials surely know Gopika Anil as she began her career as a child artist. Later, she landed a major role in the show Swanthanam. Not only this serial, but Gopika appeared in several hit series including Kabani. Recently, the actress made it to the headlines for tying the knot with TV presenter and actor Govind Padmasoorya.

Rebecca Santhosh

Rebecca Santhosh is well-known for her girl-next-door aura and remarkable acting skills. The actress rose to fame for her role as Kavya in the daily soap opera, Kasthooriman. Her character was so loved by the audience that she became one of the most desirable women on television. Later, she also featured in the drama series Mizhirandilum.

Gayathri Arun

You must know Gayathri Arun as a host from Circus. However, she has also worked in several popular Malayalam TV serials including Parasparam. The actress played the role of Deepthi IPS in the show which became one of the characters on TV. Gayathri has also tried her luck in movies like Sarvopari Palakkaran, Ormma and more.

Sreekala Sasidharan

Sreekala Sasidharan is a talented actress who became a popular face in every Malayali household after essaying the character of Sophie in Ente Manasaputri. After finding success, she took a break from acting. However, Sreekala made her comeback with the series Balanum Ramayum.

Meghna Vincent

Meghna Vincent is a prominent figure in Mollywood. She is well-known for her compelling roles across various TV shows. The actress gained recognition for her roles in the daily soaps including Chandanamazha and Deivam Thandaveedu. Most recently, Meghna appeared in the hit drama series Mrs. Hitler.

Megha Mahesh

How can we forget Megha Mahesh while talking about rising stars in the Malayalam TV industry? This actress won hearts with her exceptional performance in the show Mizhirandilum. Megha played the role of Lakshmi in the serial and her girl-next-door look was loved by the viewers.

Have you watched one of the shows featuring these top 11 Malayalam serial actresses 2024? If yes, do let us know in the comments.

