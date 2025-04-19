5 Best dressed celebs of the week: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more fashionistas who turned heads with their style game

Hello, fashion lovers! This week in fashion was an absolute blast. With back-to-back events, celebrities kept raising the bar with their stylish, glamorous, and trend-setting ensembles. Looking back at our high-fashion week, here are our favorite looks that keep playing in our heads on loop. So, let’s dive in!

1. Sonam Kapoor

Always a fashion diva, Sonam Kapoor is making waves not only in India but now in Japan with her impeccable style statement. She was all dolled up in Dior Pre-Fall 2025 couture, featuring a full-length sheer gown in a dusty pink hue. The body-hugging silhouette beautifully accentuated her figure, exuding delicate feminine charm as it flowed effortlessly into a graceful flare. Adding a fresh twist, the gown was adorned with cherry blossom prints, perfectly complementing the Sakura season. The cape sleeves and ruffled linings from the waist added a modern edge to the classic ensemble.

Embracing the Japanese aesthetic, Sonam later layered her look with a black kimono featuring an oversized fit and loose sleeves. With statement drop earrings and rings, her accessories were on point. She completed the look with a zigzag twisted braid, keeping it quintessentially Sonam.

2. Hania Aamir

Another show-stopping moment was Hania Aamir slaying in a stunning creation by Arpita Mehta. She wore a gorgeous, brightly colored hand-embroidered orange saree, valued at Rs 3,85,000, and it was nothing short of spectacular. Adorned with sequins and mirror work, the saree shimmered with every movement — a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern flair. Designed with a gown-like silhouette, it hugged her lower body from the waist down before cascading into a graceful flare.

Adding to the drama, Hania kept the look monochrome, pairing her saree with a bold halter-neck blouse in the same vibrant hue. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for just a pair of stud earrings, while her sleek updo hairstyle added both volume and sophistication to complete the look.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s approach to constantly raising the fashion bar isn’t stopping anytime soon. For her movie premiere night, the actress chose to drape herself in a six-yard ensemble from renowned designer Punit Balana. Priced at Rs 57,500, the classic baingani saree was adorned with marodi and mirror work, which she styled traditionally with pleats and a pallu.

Not just her saree, but her blouse also set serious fashion goals. It was a halter-neck blouse featuring modern, heavy embroidery all over. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun with soft front strands framing her face. For accessories, she opted for statement layered earrings. We still can’t get over this look!

4. Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, known for her grace and elegance, once again captured our attention. For a recent event, she was draped in a stunning vintage masterpiece by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The black saree featured golden and silver circular motifs all over, with intricate detailing along the border. She styled it traditionally, with the pallu elegantly draped over her shoulder.

She paired the saree with a tiny, golden, stone-studded blouse designed with short sleeves and a scooped neckline. She adorned her neck with a layered necklace and opted for statement round earrings. Both her accessories and outfit choice were absolutely on point, leaving us swooning over her timeless style.

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

For an event, Sobhita Dhulipala shone bright in Rahul Mishra’s hand-embroidered Resurgence Gilded gown. Crafted over 1600 hours, the sleeveless design and deep neckline gave her look a bold edge. The structured silhouette hugged her figure, while the textured fabric—embellished with glass bugle beads, mother of pearl, and metallic sequins—added a luminous touch. To elevate the drama, the bottom of the ensemble was adorned with dangling brass leaves.

She styled her hair in soft, loose waves with a side parting. Her face looked flawless with radiant makeup—featuring a flush of blush, a highlighted glow on her cheekbones, and bold lipstick that completed her look to perfection. Her accessories were minimal yet striking, with statement earrings that made her ensemble truly unforgettable.

This week in fashion has been a visual treat for trend followers, and we can’t wait to see what next week brings. Until then, stay tuned with us!

