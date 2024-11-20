5 jewelry ideas to style with saree and lehengas this wedding season ft Disha Patani

It’s that time of year again – the wedding season and most probably, in the process of looking for that perfect outfit, you must not forget to up your jewelry game! The right set of jewelry can take your outfit up a notch, so why not look up to the queen of glam, Disha Patani? No matter if she steps out for some casual day time or ready to hit the red carpet, Disha Patani has nailed it with her choices of jewelry. Let us peek into her glamor box and borrow some glittering tips!

Chandbalis

Searching for the ideal accessory that will outshine this wedding season? Chandbalis is all you need! These wonderfully designed crescent earrings are the choice of celebrities like Disha Patani, and they enhance every outfit beautifully. Pair Kundan chandbalis with Anarkali for a sangeet or opt for a pearl studded ones to complement your lehenga.

Looking for a trendy update? Opt for chandbalis with bright enamel finishes. Wear your hair tied back in a juda hairstyle or a braid to ensure that the attention is focused on these beauties. Get ready to rock these stunning chandbalis as the most stylish wedding attendee!

Jhumar tikka

For an extra touch of royalty, a jhumar tikka is the most suitable piece! This side-head ornament, which reflects Mughal royalty, enhances the overall appeal of any ethnic attire with its vintage charm. Team it up with a sharara for a regal look or a flowing lehenga with a traditional bride look.

Advertisement

Choose elaborate Polki pearls and Kundan designs to partner with your outfit. A center-parting hairstyle is recommended and the jhumar tikka is given extra attention. What a wonderful way of combining culture and glamor that makes it perfect for all wedding events!

Sleek diamond necklace

A sleek diamond necklace epitomizes sophistication. This modern piece is ideal for the wedding guest. This will add just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering your look.

Team it up with a shoulder-baring top, a deep saree or a contemporary gown for that touch of evergreen grace. Be it a cocktail dinner or a bridal function, this multipurpose item will keep things chic and classy. For a little bit of extra luxury, wear it with more diamond studs or a bangle that matches perfectly. Strut your style without limits!

Drop earrings

Drop earrings are a must-have during the wedding season, for example is Kanguva actress' saree look, adding a sense of simplicity yet sophistication to any outfit. Be it sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones, or traditional kundan designs, they suit every occasion.

Advertisement

Pair these drops with a cool, sleek gown for that cocktail party night or go for pearl or kundan drops to complement the saree or lehenga. These beautiful drops make your face long and best go with open hairstyles or side-swept curls. Simple yet striking, drop earrings make you turn heads all night long!

String necklace

Enhance your bridal ensemble with a sophisticated touch by completing it with a beautiful string necklace. This piece of jewelry, no matter if it contains pearls, jewels, or even gold beads, adds an everlasting beauty to the attire.

Pair a multi-layered pearl string necklace with a saree for the regal look or you can also pair it with a stylish gown like Disha Patani. At traditional functions such as mehendi and sangeet, gold bead strings will just add the right amount of ethnic flair.

Simple, elegant, and oh-so-stylish—string necklaces are a must-have to ace your wedding guest look!

Advertisement

This wedding season, embrace your inner Disha Patani and let your jewelry shine bright along with your smile! Be it shaking your leg at the baraat or clicking endless selfies, with these jewelry cues, you are bound to be the center of attention. Go on, gorgeous!

ALSO READ: Disha Patani elevates travel fashion with a relaxed brown sweatshirt and jogger set at the airport