Ananya Panday’s floral co-ord set is perfect for both travel and party, but those Dior slides worth Rs 88,315 are the true showstopper

If there’s one thing Ananya Panday knows, it’s how to turn heads—whether she’s boarding a flight or hitting the town with friends. Recently spotted at the airport, Ananya proved once again that she’s a fashionista who can seamlessly blend comfort with style. Her latest outfit? A co-ord set ft. blazer and shorts that are both travel-friendly and party-ready. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya Panday recently proved that travel fashion doesn’t have to be mundane with her latest airport look. The actress was spotted sporting a floral co-ord set from the brand Alice + Olivia. The star of the show was a blazer that’s both functional and fabulous. The actress layered the blazer over a white top. Her mid-length blazer comes with a shawl collar and front button closure. Its rolled cuffs and bold floral prints make a statement without overshadowing her effortless cool.

She paired this standout blazer with high-waist shorts that match the floral prints to the tee. These shorts feature front pleats and a cuffed hem, adding just the right amount of polish to her ensemble. It's clear that Ananya knows how to keep things both put together and playful. Her co-ord set sports a price tag of Rs 18,537.

The fact that this co-ord set is more than just a fashion statement; it serves as a flexible option for a laid-back trip throughout the day and an unplanned party at night. Thus, it becomes evident why Ananya Panday has cracked the code to balance comfort, style and functionality together to make fashion look too easy.

To complete the look, the actress chose blue Dior Dioract slides, worth a cool Rs 88,315. The luxe slides added a splash of color to her outfit. She kept her accessories minimal with small earrings that complemented her look without overpowering it.

Her beauty game was equally on point. The Call Me Bae actress opted for a minimal make-up look that highlighted her natural glow. She wore nude eyeshadow and glossy lips with only a hint of blush on her cheeks. Her eyes were defined with kohl, while in soft waves, her hair fell to her back enhancing that casual glamor.

Ananya Panday’s airport fashion is one serious lesson in fashion, accessories and makeup done right. The next time you’re planning an outfit to wear when going out, you should try a co-ord set, statement slides like Ananya did and minimal makeup. Why should each journey not be a stylish affair?

