Best dressed celebs of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and more divas who’ve set the fashion bar high

This week, Bollywood’s style stars were out in full force, showcasing a variety of looks from laid-back casual to ethnic. Here’s a roundup of the best-dressed celebrities who caught our attention with their impeccable fashion choices.

Tamannaah Bhatia

For the promotions of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar in Lucknow, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunningly beautiful in a golden and ivory Anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The fitted sleeveless Anarkali had a golden embellished bodice with a V neckline and a long ivory skirt with intricate golden zigzag patterns at the edges. A sheer long jacket decorated with golden and silver borders elevated the look instantly.

The star completed her look with heaps of gold and silver jewelry, including earrings, rings, and Christian Louboutin heels. Her makeup was flawless as it consisted of a golden shimmer eyeshadow, blush, and a soft pink lip shade, while her hair was styled in beautiful waves.

Sonam Kapoor

At an event, Sonam Kapoor was spotted wearing a sleek, stylish monochrome outfit consisting of a white-collared shirt with bow details on both sides, offering a feminine and fun element. This was teamed up with a cropped blazer that had full sleeves, a notch lapel, and was buttoned up quite smartly, showcasing her posh style. Black fitted pants perfectly balanced the crispiness of the top.

Sonam went for the easy look, as she picked black heels and small earrings. Her make-up was simple, featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, brown shade on eyelids, brown lips, and skin looking fresh, hair packed neatly in a bun. This time again Sonam proved that she is the OG fashionista.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna made heads turn at the Patna event on November 17 for the launch of the Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer. At the event, she wore a burgundy chiffon saree with thick borders and golden tassels, and she paired it with a statement sleeveless velvet blouse. For accessories she opted for a white Kundan neckpiece, a couple of gold chains, and Kundan round earrings.

The actress decided to sport a matte finish make-up look, which included shiny skin, a touch of rosy blush, pink-colored lipstick, glittery eyeshadow, and the hair styled with soft waves as well parted in the middle. Rashmika effortlessly teamed up the traditional appeal with a modern twist, proving once again style is truly her forte.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked stunning in a powder blue gown that had a fitted corset bodice with a deep plunging neckline embellished with silver details and a long floor-length skirt that featured a high thigh-high slit. The dress was sprinkled with shining silver sequins with some sheer elements to enhance the sultry look of the gown.

She paired diamond dangler earrings with a thin necklace and high heels while sporting simple makeup consisting of silver and grey eye shadow, rosy blush, glossy pink lips, and mascara. Her hair, which was styled in waves, dropped just right enough to finish off the gorgeous look. Once again, Disha managed to transform this sparkling outfit into a fashion moment, reasserting the fact that shimmer is her signature style.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday impressed everyone at the event in a chic black midi dress. Designed by Rachel Gilbert, the dress had a ruched bodice and an empire waist that transitioned into a bodycon skirt. The dress, which costs about Rs 67,115, was classy and stunning, with the right amount of sophistication and sensuality.

She wore the dress with simple silver drop earrings, minimal use of accessories such as black Jimmy Choo heels, and thin bracelets. Her makeup was appropriately done with a light smokey eye, nude lipstick, and a shimmery face. A hair that was poker straight also served to justify the stylish and quite simple appearance. Ananya’s look is fun and classy, and it’s ideal for both work and party settings.

This week was packed with epic fashion moments, from elegant sarees and dressy gowns to power dressing and so on. These celebrities have once more shown us that whether they are in traditional garments or in contemporary outfits, they know how to steal the show. Watch out, because the fashion game is, in fact, going to get even more intense as the season progresses!

