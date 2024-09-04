Double the style, double the sass: Tamannaah Bhatia’s blue shimmery Rahul Mishra gown is a sure-shot glam pick for your next cocktail party

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her striking presence in the world of cinema and fashion, recently set Instagram abuzz with her latest fashion statement. The actress, who always had a flair for making dramatic entrances, shared pictures of herself in a blue shimmery gown from the shelves of designer Rahul Mishra’s Nargis collection that left us in awe. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Tamannaah looked ravishing in a dress that had been made out of pure bluish shimmer; it was extremely glamorous and artistic. This gown has a sheer sweetheart neckline that accentuates her neckline, a bodycon that fits her from all the right places and a flare in the mermaid silhouette.

What has made this gown unique is its design. It has colorful floral prints on it that give the outfit a fresh, nature-inspired feel. Besides the floral patterns, it also has golden architectural designs that give a combination of nature and architecture.

To complete her look, the Jee Karda actress chose elegant accessories which included stylish golden earcuffs and a gold cuff bracelet, which complemented the golden details of her outfit. Her make-up was subtle yet striking as she opted for soft lip tint, blushed cheeks and soft smokey eyes with a touch of shimmer. Her lashes were coated with mascara, adding softness to her look. Her hair was styled in easy beach waves, perfectly balancing the glamor of her gown.

Advertisement

Tamannaah’s gown is perfect for a wedding reception or a glamorous cocktail party, especially if the event calls for formal attire. It is also perfect for a grand New Year’s party as the shimmery elements of the gown are perfect to ring in the celebration with style.

Looking at Tamannaah Bhatia one has no doubts about her beauty and the outfits she chooses always seem to fit her personality. The gown she wore recently is much more than a dress; it is art on cloth. The gown is unique in how it combines the aesthetics of nature and structures to achieve a classy art-like look.

Tamannaah’s selection of this Rahul Mishra piece is proof that she knows how to attract attention and leave unforgettable fashion memories. Wherever she goes – be it on the silver screen or in real life– Tamannaah’s dressing sense still remains a source of inspiration and admiration among style lovers across the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma keep their couple fashion streak going strong; looks decoded