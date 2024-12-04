How to get sun-kissed make-up look like Janhvi Kapoor in 8 steps for perfect day time wedding

It's that time of the year again—the wedding season and Janhvi Kapoor is serving us the absolute best in makeup inspiration for our dreamy daytime weddings. The actress's Sun-Kissed makeup look is a perfect blend of natural radiance and effortless glam, making it anyone’s most-wanted makeup look for this wedding season. Let's decode this look into easy and quick steps for you to achieve the same glow.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

A radiant base starts with well-hydrated skin. Start with washing the face, followed by lightweight moisturizer and sunscreen. Apply a hydrating primer to keep the surface smooth and your makeup intact.

Step 2: Create a Flawless Base

Janhvi's Sunkissed Look is all about having a fresh and dewy base. Wear a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer for natural, sheer coverage. Conceal blemishes and under-eye darkness with a creamy concealer. Mix some liquid highlighter into your foundation for that internal glow.

Step 3: Add Warmth with Bronzer

Bronzer is an integral part of the look. Take a warm-toned bronzer and swipe from the hollows of the cheeks along the line of the jaw and the temples. Blend nicely so as not to create hard lines to create the much-needed Sun Kissed effect.

Step 4: Pop of Blush

Choosing a peach or coral blush can create a very natural effect on the skin tone; follow Janhvi's natural blush application pattern, place it on your cheeks' apples, and blend it a tad up into the temples. Put a little on the bridge of your nose. Just lovely for that sun-kissed touch.

Step 5: Glow with Highlighter

Boost the cheekbones, brow bones, the tip of your nose, and your cupid's bow. Use a champagne or gold highlighter for that soft glow that now serves to catch the light beautifully during daylight hours.

Step 6: Keep the Eyes Soft and Dreamy

Eye makeup should be nude or in warm tones. Apply a medium brown shade in the crease, then lay some shimmer on the lids. Heavy eyeliner can be avoided for a fine line or tightlining upper lashes. Complete the look with a lift and definition of lashes using mascara.

Step 7: Perfect the Lips

Janhvi Kapoor's lips always look soft and natural. Choose a nude or peach lipstick with a creamy finish. For a glossy effect, dab some lip gloss in the center of your lips.

Step 8: Set the Look

Lock your makeup in place with a dewy setting spray for a fresh finish. It will also keep your makeup intact during those long wedding ceremonies.

Janhvi Kapoor's sun-kissed makeup stands for simple elegance, which is quite perfect for daytime weddings. Be it as a guest or stealing the show as the bride’s BFF, with this look, you shine even under the sun. So, gather your brushes and recreate this dreamy look that guarantees compliments all day!

