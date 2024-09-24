Kriti Sanon’s blue co-ord set ft stylish top and shorts takes us back to breezy days of summer

Kriti Sanon has mastered comfortable fashion while still looking stylish. She recently wore a stunning blue co-ord set featuring a breezy top paired with matching shorts. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Kriti rocked a peplum top with a fun, square neckline. The delicate ruffled sleeves added just the right amount of flair, while the subtle white lines running through the blue fabric brought in some understated detail.

The real showstopper was the scalloped border with delicate floral embroidery on the hem. To keep the look cohesive, Kriti paired the top with matching shorts that featured the same cool design, subtle white details, floral embroidery, and scalloped hem. The combination was a perfect balance of feminine charm and laid-back ease.

Kriti was absolutely nailing her accessories game! She didn't overdo it and kept things classy, choosing white sneakers to complement the cool girl vibe. The diva wore a thin, neat, delicate chain visible from her neckline, a round earring, and sunglasses that gave her look a laid-back, glamorous vibe. She also stacked bracelets, adding a casual touch to the outfit.

For her makeup, Kriti kept things fresh and fabulous with nude lips, tinted cheeks, and a soft glow. Her straight, open hair framed her face perfectly, adding to that easy, breezy feel.

We've often seen Kriti Sanon nailing her fashion game. Whether walking the red carpet or just out for a casual day in the city, she has an impeccable sense of style. Known for her effortlessly chic style, seamlessly combining comfort with glamour and grace, Kriti's wardrobe is truly admired by many.

Once again, she proved why she is a fashion icon to many of her fans by sporting a beautiful blue co-ord set on her recent outing.

To sum up, Kritii’s outfit can serve as the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to have a stress-free yet chic day! It's simple and easy, requiring just a coordinate set and a few stylish chunky accessories to channel your inner Kriti Sanon!

