Pause what you're doing and check out Aamir Khan’s standout airport look—those black quirky trousers are a total gamechanger

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his unique style, and today, August 22, he was spotted at Kalina airport wearing something that immediately drew everyone's attention. He opted for a basic yet bold combination: a white kurta and black trousers. While this may seem like a quintessential, basic outfit, it is actually a modern and fresh take on men’s fashion. Let’s break down his outfit.

Aamir opted for a traditional white kurta, which featured a round neckline. The buttoned placket running down the front gave it a neat and structured look. He also rolled up his sleeves, making the outfit less formal and more stylish. The calf-length of the kurta was ideal for wearing with trousers. Very comfortable and classic, the kurta is a staple in every Indian man’s wardrobe. His choice of a clean and elegant kurta is perfect for any formal or semi-formal occasion.

Instead of the usual pyjamas or churidars that are often paired with kurtas, Aamir chose black trousers. His outfit stood out due to this mix-and-match approach. He sported wide-leg, loose-fitted trousers—a style that’s both comfortable and fashionable. The trousers had stripes with dainty floral prints, giving them an extra edge. The contrast between the white kurta and dark trousers is what really grabs attention.

If you’re wondering what makes this look work, it’s the great mix of colors and traditional styles. The white kurta, with its unique details, paired with black trousers, demonstrates that men’s fashion can be both simple and stylish. Those who wish to remain fashionable while feeling relaxed may find this style ideal; hence, it is appropriate for informal meetings, events, or even festive occasions.

The actor completed his look with some simple yet stylish accessories. He wore black sliders, a pair of spectacles, and a kada on his wrist. His hair was swept back, and he sported a stubble, adding a cool touch to his overall appearance.

In conclusion, the outfit Aamir wore serves as a reminder that sometimes, dressing simply is best. So next time, when you want to stand out from the crowd, why not experiment with what Aamir does—mix things up with a kurta and trousers.

