Priyanka Chopra’s Rs 79,234 bourbon co-ord set and Nick Jonas’s blue outfit show us how to master couple color blocking

When it comes to setting fashion goals, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always ahead of the curve. Today, Priyanka turned heads on Instagram with a stunning birthday wish to her husband, Nick Jonas. It wasn’t just her heartfelt message that stole the show, but her jaw-dropping outfit featuring a pleated skirt and crop top that had us all swooning. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Dressed in an ensemble from Cult Gaia, Priyanka dazzled in a bourbon-colored outfit that exuded sophistication and style. The ensemble featured an ankle-length skirt with an asymmetrical hemline, crafted from luxuriously pleated satin fabric. The flowing, elegant skirt moved gracefully, adding a classic touch.

The top was made from Plisse fabric; it had a wired plunging bust and a zipper at the center back, similar to the skirt. With its structured design, the top complemented the form-fitting skirt, creating a look that was both sophisticated and provocative.

While the top was well-fitted with a structured shape, it perfectly balanced with the skirt, resulting in a look that was both fashionable and edgy. The bourbon color was standout, rich and vibrant, adding a warm and inviting touch to the ensemble. The outfit is priced at Rs 79,234.

Nick, not to be outdone, made a statement with a stunning blue jacket and blue trousers. Underneath, he wore a white t-shirt that complemented the color of his jacket and pants. The deep blue shade contrasted beautifully with Priyanka’s warm bourbon tones, showcasing their impeccable couple fashion and their knack for hitting the right notes.

With their outfits, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have once again shown us why they should be admired. Their outfits not only attract attention but also serve as prime examples of how couples can master color blocking while looking absolutely stunning.

Take notes from these style icons: when it comes to couple dressing, balance is key. Priyanka and Nick have set the bar high for how to color block with your partner and still turn heads.

