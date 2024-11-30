Rashmika Mandanna vs Disha Patani fashion face-off: Who styled emerald green saree better?

In the world of Bollywood, two style icons have recently taken the classic route to timeless glamor, both literally rocking a stunning emerald green saree. Of course, when it is a fashion face-off, we cannot notice the little differences that set each beauty apart. So, let’s analyze who draped the green sarees in a better way. Take a closer look at their outfits and see who rocked the ethnic attire with a modern twist.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna put on an elegant show at a recent event while donning an emerald green saree designed by Amit Aggarwal, perfectly draped with neat pleats flattering her curves. The drape had an unmistakably crinkled design and was composed of rich volume-adding and radiant art silk fabric for the saree. She teamed the pretty pick with an alluring green sequin blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline that gave a lot of shimmer and shine to the look.

Styled by Ami Patel, Rashmika accessorized her look with a pair of dangler earrings of gold set with emerald stones and a matching bracelet. She decided to go for soft waves for her hair and bronzed make-up that created an impression of a smokey eye effect. The actress added a peach blush and a glitzy green bindi on the forehead. The look of Rashmika was unsurpassed, and it’s worth bookmarking if you like minimalism.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani made quite an entry, looking like a modern-day princess in her pre-plated green saree paired with the same halter-style micro blouse she always opts for! The entirely plain green fabric, finished with a golden border, does not seem very huge at first but instantly catches the eye as soon as it is seen on Disha. The actress has always made heads turn in her bold sarees, and this time was no different. For the occasion, she wore a slinky and low-rise drape, with a plunging blouse adding her sultriness to the entire look.

Disha opted to go for bold red lips that complemented the saree along with her red-tipped nails. Hair and makeup, as usual, are flawless with shimmery eyeshadow and blushed cheeks. With such effortless chicness, Disha Patani proves, once again, to be an expert in balance-modern sensuality with that traditional charm.

In conclusion, there is no winner here. Disha Patani turned the saree into a bold statement for modern fashion, while Rashmika Mandanna reminded us of the magic simplicity and minimalism that could work at times. Whether you choose to be bold and daring or fresh and graceful, these beauties proved emerald green really rules them all!

