Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday make heart-shaped purses the trend of the season

Fashion, as we know, has its fair share of trends, and when it comes to making an impact, Bollywood never lags behind. Lately, two of the loveliest style icons, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, have started one rather amusing and charming trend in the fashion arena—heart-shaped purses.

At first, Ananya Panday was seen carrying a heart-shaped purse during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ananya’s saree was a stunner, with elaborate golden work that shimmered under the lights. However, it was her heart-shaped purse that added an extra level of charm to her outfit. This stunning piece was designed with silver stones to enhance the sparkle of her saree, striking an elegant balance.

To further enhance the beauty of the purse, there were also fringes that swayed lightly, adding a playful but classy vibe. This lovely detail of the bag not only flaunted her sense of style but also showcased her ability to blend ethnic wear with contemporary pieces beautifully.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor brought her individual charm into the limelight at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Shraddha dressed up in an admirable silver tissue saree paired with a heart-shaped purse. Her silver tissue saree cascaded down beautifully and elegantly, showcasing both delicacy and fashion.

Her saree was the perfect setting for her heart-shaped purse, studded with silver sparkles that echoed the beauty of her attire. Like Ananya's, Shraddha's purse had fringe details for an added playful touch, which suited the vibrant spirit of the festivities and perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor's heart-shaped purse resembled Ananya's, proving that great minds think alike! Both actresses embraced this quirky trend in their own respective ways. While Ananya opted for shiny gold hues, Shraddha played it safe with metallic silver, making her own striking statement.

With both Ananya and Shraddha joining this wonderful trend, it’s clear that heart-shaped bags are going to become a must-have for festive wear. So why not take a cue from these style icons and add a heart-shaped purse to your collection? After all, as they say in fashion, who wouldn’t want to carry a bit of love with them?

