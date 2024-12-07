Tamannaah Bhatia channels her “wild” side in a stunning leopard print dress worth Rs 1,98,976

The actress is making heads turn with her fashion game in Dubai while joining Salman Khan and company for the Dabangg Reloaded tour! The stage is set for mesmerizing performances, but Tamannaah already stole the thunder by walking in wearing a statement leopard-zebra outfit. Let us take a closer look at her outfit.

The diva turned heads in a Crush Panelled Midi Dress in Leopard from Zimmermann's Resort 2025 Collection, Crush, serving us high-fashion jungle vibes that are equal parts chic and fierce.

No, this is not your run-of-the-mill animal print dress but a masterpiece in sartorial elegance! Her printed dress comes in extravagant silk linen and features a sweetheart neckline elegantly trimmed with dazzling crystals on the top edge and delicate straps. Clearly evoking a touch of glamour, the corset detailing cinched Tamannaah's waist, while the shirred back offered comfort without sacrificing style. And let's not forget the full, flared skirt, which added to the drama and movement while perfectly suiting a twirl into any party. The price tag held by this dress was Rs 1,98,976.

Further elevating her look, Tamannaah wore leopard print slingback heels, doubling down on the wild aesthetic, along with a simple wristwatch for an element of timeless sophistication.

Tamannaah banked on minimal yet glossy makeup and embraced the “less is more" mantra featuring bright, fresh, and dewy skin. Glittering eyes—all it needed was a wash of white-gold shimmer shadow on the lids, paired with lots of mascara to create lifted, fluttery lashes.

A faint hint of light pink blush enhanced her cheeks with a natural flush, while the shiny finish of milky pink lip gloss completed everything. Her golden-brown hair was center-parted, layered, and high-waved down as it laid open, which very nicely framed her lovely face and added an even more glamorous touch with its natural styling.

Tamannaah’s outfit and styling are the ultimate inspiration for anyone looking to slay this party season. Between bold prints, classic silhouettes, and subtle glam, a look must draw attention both ways, reminding us that sometimes it only takes confidence and ensemble perfection to make a mark.

Take notes, fashionistas: Tamannaah Bhatia has officially declared the leopard print as the must-have trend you must slay this season. Will you dare to be wild like her? Let us know in the comment!

