How A Woman Lost 25 Kg on a Pure Veg Diet – Her Weekly Meal Plan Revealed!

Fitness trainer Aanchal Chugh recently shared her diet plan with the Internet which helped her drop 25 kg in a short period. For vegetarians looking to lose weight, Aanchal presented a seven-day meal plan, from breakfast to dinner, containing only veg food items.

She defied the notion that planning a diet must be complex and time-consuming. Aanchal curated a 1500-calorie meal plan, carefully counting each calorie. Her home-cooked meals were packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Let’s explore Aanchal’s nutritional tips that helped her shed 25 kg in such a short time.

Aanchal Chugh’s Weekly Vegetarian Diet Plan for Healthy Living

Monday:

For Aanchal, the first day of the week starts at 7 am. She commences the day with a glass of lukewarm lemon water, which helps with digestion and provides vitamin C to boost immunity. For her breakfast at 9 am, she relies on a bowl of oats and tops it off with chia seeds and some grapes.

If she gets hungry in the middle of the day, she doesn’t give in to her cravings. Instead, she grabs a bunch of grapes and five almonds at around noon. She has lunch at 2 pm with mixed vegetable quinoa salad and 100 g of paneer. Aanchal’s evening snack consists of 20g of roasted chickpeas, which she has at around 5 pm. She wraps her meals of the day at 8 pm with a multigrain roti, lentil curry, and green salad.

Tuesday:

After finishing her lukewarm water with a pinch of cinnamon, Aanchal has her breakfast at 9 am with two besan chillas and mint chutney on the side. For her mid-day snack, she chooses an orange and one tsp of flaxseeds around noon. Aanchal’s lunch consists of 150 g of cooked rajma, a staple food item in many Indian households, one ragi roti, and a salad on the side. The fitness trainer has another orange at 5 pm for her evening snack. Aanchal steps up her dinner with 100 g of tofu and vegetable stir-fry along with a multigrain roti.

Wednesday:

On Wednesday mornings, Aanchal quenches her thirst with a glass of lukewarm cumin water. For breakfast at 9 am, she enjoys a paratha filled with nutritious ingredients like beetroot and paneer.

The protein-packed breakfast keeps her full for a long time. She takes a break from her busy schedule and snacks on one apple and a teaspoon of pumpkin seeds at noon. Aanchal finishes her lunch with one millet roti and a bowl of curd. 20 g of makhana is her go-to evening snack on Wednesdays. For dinner, she sneaks in a healthy cheat meal of vegetable pulao and paneer tikka.

Thursday:

Aanchal starts her day with a glass of turmeric water, which is good for skin and gut health, followed by a breakfast of two multigrain toasts with avocado spread. Her mid-morning snack of choice is a pear and one teaspoon of sunflower seeds. For her lunch, she opts for methi thepla and cooked mixed vegetables. Aanchal’s evening snack of the day is 20 g of roasted peanuts. She calls it a day at 8 pm with soya chunks curry, jowar roti, and salad.

Friday

After boosting her metabolism with a glass of cumin water, Aanchal has one beetroot and paneer stuffed paratha for breakfast. Later, she ditches mid-day snacks and has a glass of watermelon juice. For lunch, she has two green moong dal chillas with mint chutney. After having her evening snacks of roasted chickpeas, she has her dinner at 8 pm with chickpea curry and 100 g of vegetable rice.

Saturday

Aanchal has a glass of lukewarm lemon water first thing in the morning and consumes oats and beetroot chilla with mint chutney for breakfast. When she gets hungry in the middle of the day, she munches on a banana and one teaspoon of chia seeds. For lunch, she has black chickpea curry with a millet roti and salad. Her evening snack of roasted peanuts is followed by dinner at 8 pm, with vegetable stir-fry and ragi dosa.

Sunday

Aanchal stays consistent in her approach. Even on weekends, she follows her diet plan. On Sunday morning, she drinks a glass of lukewarm ginger water. Later, she fills up on a paneer sandwich made with 50 g of paneer and two slices of multigrain bread. Aanchal opts for pineapple cubes and mixed seeds for her snacks. For lunch, she has chole, jowar roti, and salad. In the evening, she has makhana, and for dinner, she usually goes with lentil curry, millet roti, and mixed vegetable dish.

As you can see, Aanchal clocks all of her meals and tries to maintain consistency. Every morning, she opts for some kind of drink that betters her immune system. She also emphasizes following intermittent fasting, which helps her lose weight quickly and effectively.

The influencer also motivates her followers to do hands-free exercises to speed up the weight loss process. She highlights the need to get proper sleep of 8 hours a day and walk for 30-40 minutes. Aanchal’s methods are simple and doable, and she has helped many of her clients achieve their desirable weight.