Ketia Osibogun’s 136 Lbs Transformation: 7 Rules the Weight Loss Coach Swears by

Weight loss coach Ketia Osibogun has stunned the internet with her 136 lbs transformation. Ketia once weighed 300 lbs and now looks unrecognizable after the drastic change. The mother of three documented her journey in the hope of inspiring those who are struggling to shed pounds. On her Instagram profile, which currently has over 89k followers, she shared her story and simple and doable weight loss tips.

The fitness guru unabashedly shared that she once felt embarrassed in her skin and hated looking at her own body. She revealed that she wasn’t always overweight but suddenly gained 180 lbs within the span of only a few years. After she decided to take control of her life, she went from size 20 to 2. Ketia doesn’t believe in blaming genetics. She believes that it’s the habits we practice that contribute heavily to our weight. As she enters 2025, she wants to educate her audience with newfound vigor. She shared a few tips that helped her lose weight. Let’s take a look at what she has to say:

Ketia Osibogun’s Helpful Tips for Weight Loss

Craft a Plan:

Ketia puts emphasis on having a full-fledged plan for weight loss. She believes that trying to manage everything at once can be quite consuming. She urges her followers not to tire themselves and take small steps towards achieving the goals to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Calorie Deficit Diet:

According to Ketia, cutting calories is an integral part of the weight loss plan. She advises people to be non-restrictive and consume protein. On her page, she shares recipes that are high in protein and low in calories. Moreover, the fitness guru doesn't believe in depriving oneself of eating delicious food just because one is on a diet.

Eat in Moderation:

According to Ketia, weight loss doesn't mean that one has to give up on their favorite food during their weight loss journey. She says that the trick is to eat everything but in moderation. Ketia revealed that she ate peanut butter every day and still managed to lose weight.

Get Yourself Moving:

Ketia believes that making any kind of movement is essential for shedding weight. She motivates her followers to cover a certain number of steps every day and to find a workout regime that works best for them.

Stay Hydrated:

Ketia revealed through her social media handle that she makes sure to drink at least 4 liters of water throughout the day and educates her followers on the need to stay hydrated. Not only does staying hydrated help control hunger but also relieves muscle aches and boosts metabolism. She asks her followers to make it a habit to drink 2-3 liters of water on a daily basis.

Get Proper Sleep:

Ketia encourages her audience to sleep for 7-8 hours if possible. It is widely known that sleep helps with muscle recovery. Ketia emphasizes that there are so many downsides to not getting proper sleep. She links lack of sleep to poor food choices. She states that staying hungry makes one feel hungry, which ultimately leads to unnecessary calorie intake, less physical activity, and weight gain.

Stay Consistent:

The weight loss coach doesn’t believe in quick fixes and says that consistency is the key to success. By being regular and pushing her limits, she managed to lose 136 lbs in 2 years. The best part is that she never even had to go to the gym and did hands-free exercises at home. She believes that consistency is the key to achieving fitness goals and sustaining them.

Through social media posts, Ketia Osibogun revealed that she didn’t opt for any surgery or take medicines to shed pounds. She didn't even shy away from talking about loose skin, which was a major problem she faced following her significant weight loss transformation. Even though she doesn’t like having loose skin and often wears leggings to hide it, the influencer takes pride in prioritizing her health. Ketia also revealed that her partner has remained by her side throughout her journey. She feels more empowered and happier than ever after losing weight.