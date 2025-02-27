MrBeast’s Incredible Transformation: How He Shed Pounds with 12,500 Steps, Weightlifting, And More!

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is a YouTube sensation known for his jaw-dropping challenge videos, extravagant giveaways, and philanthropy. Beyond entertaining millions worldwide, he also inspires his fans for all the right reasons. With a sustainable approach and unwavering dedication to fitness, he recently underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation. What left his audiences stunned was his fitness secrets. From walking 12,500 steps every day and following a calorie-deficit diet to incorporating strength training in his routine, the world-famous YouTuber toned himself drastically.

Read on to learn about his weight loss secrets and what worked wonders for him.

MrBeast’s Fitness Secrets: The Strategy Behind His Dramatic Weight Loss

MrBeast showed off his significant transformation on his social media platforms by posting a before and after picture. The content creator updated his followers about his progress on X and said that he was yet to accomplish his goals.

During his conversation with Colin and Samir, Donaldson publicly spoke about his fat loss journey. While talking about his one-year routine, he highlighted that lifting weights and walking 12,500 steps daily were the keys that contributed to his weight loss.

Along with another YouTuber, Eric, he signed a contract stating they would workout every single day, and if they failed, each of them would get a tattoo of the other. To everyone’s surprise, the duo performed their workouts for over 310 days. MrBeast also confessed that building muscles was challenging since he was on a mission to lose fat.

Advertisement

Here’s a glimpse of Colin and Samir’s conversation with MrBeast.

It is no news that the content creator adopted a simple yet straightforward and proven fat-loss strategy. His primary focus was on the following:

Walking Errands

Completing 12,500 steps daily helped him stay active and burn calories without stressing his body too much.

Calorie-deficit Diet

MrBeast focused on limiting his calorie intake, ultimately paving the way for manageable and sustainable weight loss. Initially, he weighed around 220lbs. He also talked about suffering from Crohn’s disease due to which his gut experienced tons of inflammation. But, as he took up a 30-fasting challenge, he realized fasting subsequently helped him calm inflammation.

Strength Training

To preserve muscle mass while losing fat, he incorporated strength training into his daily regime. The creator not only lifted weights progressively but also aimed to give his body sufficient rest.

Consistency

Weight loss isn’t an overnight transformation; it requires consistency and patience. Jimmy stayed determined, focusing on building healthier habits instead of chasing quick fixes. By making fitness an essential part of his daily routine, he set himself up for lasting success.

Advertisement

The most-loved YouTuber went from 220 lbs to 190 lbs by taking small steps toward his fitness goal. His journey not only emphasized the need to vouch for substantial measures but also the importance of consistency for lasting results. Donaldson encourages everyone to pursue their journey with the right mindset and determination. After all, sustained positive changes yield satisfying results.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Brutally Honest Conversation with MrBeast by Colin and Samir and Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Also Read: Milind Soman Does ‘Refreshing’ Push-ups in Snowy Norway: Fitness Goals Redefined!

Credits: A Brutally Honest Conversation with MrBeast by Colin and Samir and Times Now