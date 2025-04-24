Are Wedding Bells Ringing for Brad Pitt for 3rd Time? Sources Claim Actor Is ‘Bowled Over’ by Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt might be the groom again. The Wolfs actor and Ines de Ramon are looking to take the next step in their relationship after having dated for a couple of years. The source close to the movie star revealed that he and de Ramon are enjoying each other's company and could plan on getting married.

Ahead of getting together with Ramon, Pitt was married to the Friends star Jennifer Aniston and then to Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids.

In conversation with the media portal, an insider revealed, "Brad is finally feeling free of his past and the seemingly endless divorce from Angelina. He wants Ines to know he'll always be there for her, no matter how far he travels for work."

They further added, "Brad knows how tough his divorce has been for Ines to deal with and appreciates that she continued to stand by his side, no matter how bitter the battle became or how long it dragged on."

According to the media reports, Pitt is currently testing the waters with the woman in his life. The rumor has it that the Fight Club star has proposed to his beau before heading for the shoot of his new project.

The insider further noted, "He loves being with someone who's outside the industry and doesn't feel the need to compete with him." They added, "I'm sure that's a big relief for him."

The source continued to state that the couple will legalize their union in the coming summer. The wedding list is expected to include his actor friends, filmmakers, and family members.

Despite their great bonding and loving relationship, the reps for the actor denied the reports of the couple being engaged.

