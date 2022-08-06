Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Smartwatch deals that will shock you

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and with it comes the chance of indulging in expensive smartwatches that are loaded with stunning features. These smartwatches are offered at discounts and can be easily grabbed at affordable prices during the sale. Here we have the top 7 smartwatch brands that are most desired. Refer to the list and make a good choice for a better lifestyle.

Best smartwatch deals at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

1. Apple Watch Series 7

The most desired smartwatch is now available at an offer price at the Great Freedom Festival Sale. It gives you access to everything from time to music and connectivity to friends and family. The watch has an always-on retina display that makes visuals clearer and easier. It has IP6X dust resistance and a swim proof design. The watch is known for its amazing features like powerful sensor and heartbeat tracker.

Price Rs. 53,900

Deal Price Rs. 53,899

2. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

Boat Wave Lite Smartwatch comes with striking features like a great HD full touch display, IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance and super quick charging time. It has a beautiful, slim design that can adorn your wrist all day long. Use it to monitor your heart beat or track your daily activity precisely. You can customise it with over 140+ watch faces and enjoy a new look every day. It is available at a giant discount on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Price Rs.1,499

Deal Price Rs.6,990

3. Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch

Want to get a grand smartwatch that makes your daily life easier? Then trying this one from Noise Colorfit is a great choice. Firstly, it is available at a big discount due to the freedom sale. Secondly, it has features that are simply outstanding. Such features include 150+ cloud-based & customisable watch faces, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, communication via text and call and water-resistance. The smartwatch has a huge 1.69” LCD and 60 sports modes. With a single charge, you can use the watch for 7 straight days.

Price Rs. 3,999

Deal Price Rs. 1,499

4. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch can be useful in tracking your daily activity. With a 1.3” TFT colour full touch screen with a high resolution, the watch does a pretty good job at displaying the contents. The design is sleek and stylish, complimenting your look. Connect it with a smartphone and get access to all your mobile call and message notifications conveniently. With over 100 Cloud-based watch faces, you can choose indefinitely. The smartwatch uses HRS3300 technology to keep a track of heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Get this expensive smartwatch at an affordable rate at the Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

Price Rs.9,999

Deal Price Rs.1,899

5. Zebronics DRIP Smartwatch

Zebronics DRIP Smartwatch is designed for better connectivity and more convenience. The watch lets you access messages and calls from any place. It has a beautiful metal body that is bound to catch your attention and feels light on the wrist. With a built-in rechargeable battery, the watch can operate for a week or even more. This smartwatch comes with 8 Menu UI styles that let you explore multiple options. Monitor your heart rate, oxygen level and sleep with this unique watch.

Price Rs.6,499

Deal Price Rs.1,899

6. M1 Smartwatch

This versatile fitness band does the job of a smartwatch as well. It works after the installation of the fitness band application. It allows you to track steps, calories, and daily activity on its OLED screen. The watch mentions the notifications of calls and messages on it. Use this smartwatch to get on top of your fitness game. Unlike other watches, it needs to be connected from the app to access location and Bluetooth connectivity.

Price Rs.1999

Deal Price Rs.599

7. MARVIK® Smart Watch

MARVIK® SmartWatch is an affordable option for people who like to keep a track of activities and calories. You get a complete account of your activities on an OLED display. The watch is waterproof, which makes it apt for swimming or outdoor activities. Its key features include Bluetooth and heart rate sensor, sleep monitor and convenient charging.

Price Rs.999

Deal Price Rs.4999

When looking for smartwatches that can be your fitness partner, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has the best options to offer. It has giant discounts running on top smartwatch brands that usually are expensive. These are renowned brands which can be easily grabbed at reasonable rates during the sale of the season. Try these offers now as the sale is for a limited time only.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: