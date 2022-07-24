Amazon Prime Day Sale is Live: Don’t miss out on these top home audio devices available at special offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022 is still live. It is the perfect time to get started on shopping for gadgets that can make your home more comfy and pleasing. Home audio devices are one of such gadgets that can make your home lively and fill it with a whole new energy. If you are a music lover, then you must be surely aware of the benefits of having a good audio system at home. Fortunately, the Prime Day Sale is offering top-quality home audio devices which you can get at amazing prices. Take a look at our top selections here.

Home Audio Devices to buy at Amazon Prime Day Sale

1. Tronica Super King 40W 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre System

If you love good bass, then this home theatre system from Tronica will be the ideal fit for you. It has a set of 5.1 speakers that provide rich and clear sound. The device also has a 4" subwoofer that enriches the theatre feel. It also has built-in FM with preset channels for an additional dose of entertainment. Connect it with a pen drive, SD card or mobile to play your favourite playlist.

2. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 150 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

This powerful home theatre audio system is available at a giant discount in the Prime Day Sale. The system is a perfect addition to your home if you like to invest in a robust and durable device. It has cool features like elegant design, 150W sound output, wireless streaming and deep bass. The sound system comes with a 8 inches high subwoofer that lets you enhance the low frequencies and boost your bass sound. Connect it via BT, USB or RCA cable and enjoy the mystical sound of smartphones, multimedia players, video games, etc.

3. JBL Cinema SB120, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer

JBL sound is known for its rich bass and powerful sound. This soundbar from JBL offers much more than sound clarity. It has a 110W soundbar with a built-in subwoofer. The sound bar lets you enjoy music wirelessly. Furthermore, its Dolby Digital audio levels up the sound support and enriches the film experience. The most fascinating part of this soundbar is its low height of 62 mm which makes it quite low profile and suitable for compact spaces. With special offers running at Prime Day Sale, you can get this soundbar for a much lesser amount.

4. boAt Newly Launched Aavante Bar Aaupera Bluetooth Soundbar

Though boAt is popularly known for its headphones, its Bluetooth soundbar has no lower standards. Powered with 120W output, the sound support is highly impressive. It comes with built-in Alexa that lets you enjoy music in a smarter manner. You can easily stream music from Spotify, Gaana or other music apps. The premium sleek design is absolutely stunning and adorns your living room beautifully. Thanks to its remote control, you can control every aspect of the system as per your choice. Grab this Bluetooth soundbar at phenomenal prices during the Amazon India Sale.

5. Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Infinity Sonic from JBL is a next level soundbar system. It offers wireless connectivity that makes your audio experience effortless. The sound bar has a subwoofer that has a power output of 160W. Sonic soundbar has a sleek and compact design that flaunts your room. It also has a multifunctional remote that allows you to control the bass and change modes for different sound experiences. There is a prevailing discount of almost Rs.10000 on this product because of Prime India Sale.

6. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar

Zebronics brings to you a majestic home theatre experience with its PRO DOLBY 5.1 soundbar and strong subwoofer. With a powerful output of 525 Watts, the soundbar is surely a smart purchase. There are all necessary connectivity options provided with this soundbar like HDMI Arc, AUX mode, BT, USB pen drive port and optical unit. Another unique feature of this soundbar is its LED display that lets you access necessary information about the soundbar. Moreover, there is dual real wireless 5.1 configuration for making audio crisp and pleasant. Since the Prime Day sale is going on, this solid sound support system is available at almost half the rates.

7. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar

Sony is surely a powerful brand when it comes to electronics, laptops, or appliances. It has made its mark even in the audio world with this 5.1 inch real surround sound that can enhance your sound experience. This system consists of a three channel bar speaker, subwoofer, and rear speakers which work together to deliver fully loaded sound. It delivers a total power output of 600W that makes movies sound life-like. The wireless connection makes connectivity straightforward with any other app or device. The key highlight of this product is its massive-discounted rate which is available at Amazon Prime Sale.

8. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker System

Philips is an age-old brand that has been keeping up with the trends and utility needs of its consumers. Philips Audio Spa8140B/94 40 W 4.1 Channel Wireless Multimedia Speaker System is another example of the brand’s dedication and continuous revolution. It has a 50W output with a subwoofer that uplifts the audio clarity and bass. There is a LED display that lets you control your inputs better. The multifunctional connectivity makes it an ideal fit for homes that enjoy both wireless and wired connectivity. Its elegant finish makes it pleasing for the eyes. You can get it at a good discounted price due to the ongoing Amazon Prime Sale.

A good home audio device is like your BFF. It plays its role in both happy and sad times. Having it in your home, not only enriches your home with decent sound support, but also adds to the beauty of your home. Amazon Prime Day Sale is going on, and all these home audio devices from the top brands are now available at magnificent discounts. Don’t miss out on the offers, buy a home sound support system now.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Grab the best monsoon skincare essentials for all skin types from the sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers on newly launched laptops from HP, Asus, Dell & more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: 6 Newly launched smartphones to pick from Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more



Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Everything you need to know about the big sale and the massive discounts