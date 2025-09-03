Exclusive: ‘Rupali Ganguly is our punching bag,’ says Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan on his friendship with actress

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is one such sitcom that aired for a short period but made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Although it has been more than 20 years since the show ended, the actors still evoke nostalgia among fans as they often meet. They even share glimpses of their reunion on Instagram. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Sumeet spoke about his friendship with Rupali Ganguly and shared how everyone teases her.

Sumeet Raghavan talks about his friendship with Rupali Ganguly

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sumeet Raghavan discussed how Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors often meet, and they share a good bond. He admitted, "Aaj bhi Rupali ki hum utni hi taang khichte hai. Bhale voh Anupamaa kar rahi ho (laughs) (Even today we pull Rupali's leg even toh she is doing Anupamaa)."

He recalled that Sanjeevani had just concluded when Rupali started doing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Watch Sumeet Raghavan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Sumeet emphasised that Atish Kapadia (the director) realized that Rupali Ganguly used to do comedy in Sanjeevani, where she was supposed to play a serious role, and that's exactly what the makers were looking for. He continued how she questioned Aatish for thinking that she did comedy in Sanjeevani.

He recalled how Atish told Rupali, "Jis tarah se tum bolti thi voh comedy tha (The way you speak is comedy)."

Sumeet continued, "Aaj bhi hum uski khichayi karte hai ki Anupamaa mai tum bohot achi comedy karti ho (laughs) (Even today we pull he leg saying that you do good comedy in Anupamaa)."

The actor added, "Basically, Rupali is our punching bag. We all keep punching her. But she's a sport. She's a darling. Voh bechari hasti hai and 'Mai ghar chhod ke jaungi' aise bolti hai (She laughs and still says 'I will leave the house and go')."

For the uninformed, Sumeet essayed the role of Sahil in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, whereas Rupali played his on-screen wife, Monisha.

Workwise, Sumeet was last seen in Wagle Ki Duniya. Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa.

