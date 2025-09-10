Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist: Pari plans to trap her in-laws again, lies to Tulsi and Mihir but THIS happens

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical abuse.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has kept audiences engaged ever since it premiered. The show has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its interesting twists and turns. Now, in the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Tulsi and Mihir are shocked to see that Pari had to experience physical abuse from her in-laws. While the makers give a glimpse of this major upcoming twist, there is another twist that will appear in the same episode that will change the storyline.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Upcoming Twist

A new promo was uploaded on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's YouTube channel. This promo shows how Pari cries and Mihir hugs her. Tulsi is infuriated after she learns that Pari's in-laws physically assaulted her. Tulsi mentions how she will not spare her in-laws. As Pari plans to trap her parents again, Ajay breaks his silence.

Ajay tells Tulsi that if she supports the truth always, then she should know that Pari is lying. Tulsi is shocked to know that Pari has been constantly lying. The caption of this promo read, "Kya Pari pe huye jurm ka insaaf dila payegi Tulsi? Aur kya Ajay bata payega Pari ki aasliyat?"

Watch promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi here-

Netizens react to this promo-

After this promo was shared, netizens were quick to express their unfiltered opinions about the upcoming track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. One user commented, "Pari made a mistake, but she blamed her husband and his family with her innocent acting. This character is really irritating."

Another fan of the show commented, "Maja ayega jab pari Ka sach samne ayega," and so on these comments continued.

In the latest episode of the show, it was also seen that Karan returns to his family. This happens as Mihir calls him to be with Nandini and sort out their marital differences. Meanwhile, Noina's feelings for Mihir continue to grow.

Speaking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show premiered on August 29. The show is a finite show.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

