6 actors who left successful careers in TV and made waves in Bollywood; Vikrant Massey to Mrunal Thakur

Often, there are times when famous TV actors, who have made a special place for themselves in the Hindi television industry, leave their TV journey mid-way and switch to the Bollywood industry. These TV actors, refusing to limit themselves to the small screen, stepped out of their comfort zone and embarked on a journey full of risks, challenges, and greater opportunities.

Some TV actors took the bold step of leaving their successful TV careers to enter the highly competitive Bollywood industry, where they had to rebuild themselves and make a mark on a wider audience. Keep reading for more details.

6 actors who left successful careers in TV and made swift transition to Bollywood

In the article, we have got you names of 6 Indian TV actors who were doing great in their careers but left it in the middle and aspired to be a Bollywood star.

1. Radhika Madan

One of the talented daily soap actresses, Radhika Madan, is best known for her role in the Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, where she portrayed the character of Ishaani opposite Shakti Arora. Following her success on television, she also participated in the reality TV show- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and starred in an Indonesian romantic series. However, due to low ratings, the show soon went off the air, and it was at that time Radhika decided to transition to the Bollywood industry.

Radhika made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha, a film that revolved around the story of two sisters. With her hard work and dedication, Radhika quickly captured the audience's attention and secured lead roles in popular movies like Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. Radhika Madan’s Bollywood career is thriving, and we eagerly anticipate more of her remarkable performances.

2. Mona Singh

Mona Singh, an epitome of versatility, has been capturing the audience’s interest for years. Known as one of the most beloved protagonists in the famous TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, she successfully established her place in the television industry. With more shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Kavach, she demonstrated her versatility and delivered remarkable performances.

After a successful TV career, Mona Singh transitioned to Bollywood and made her debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s movie 3 Idiots. In this film, she portrayed the role of Kareena Kapoor’s sister, earning massive acclaim. Besides 3 Idiots, Mona Singh also appeared in movies like Utt Pataang, Laal Singh Chaddha, and more.

Not limited to serials and films, Mona Singh has also successfully built her career in the OTT space with shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Mission Over Mars, Made in Heaven, and Kaala Paani.

3. Vikrant Massey

The talented actor Vikrant Massey, known for his role in 12th Fail, made his acting debut with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and went on to star in many popular shows like Qubool Hai, Balika Vadhu, and Dharam Veer. After gaining significant recognition in the TV industry, Vikrant Massey made his Bollywood debut with Lootera and appeared as supporting roles in Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend.

After years of playing smaller roles, Vikrant Massey eventually landed lead roles in hit movies like Chhapaak, 12th Fail—where he portrayed Manoj Sharma and Haseen Dilruba. Vikrant Massey's new movie—Phir Aayi Hassen Dilruba, perfectly captures the audience's interests right from start to finish.

Vikrant Massey has also delivered outstanding performances in popular and widely-watched OTT shows like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, and Made in Heaven. He has now become a prominent figure in the Bollywood industry, consistently leaving audiences awestruck with his impeccable performances.

4. Mouni Roy

The Naagin actress, Mouni Roy, has made a remarkable mark in the entertainment industry. Mouni began her career with popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, but she rose to fame with the supernatural series Naagin and Naagin 2. At the peak of her television career, Mouni transitioned to Bollywood, where she delivered outstanding performances in blockbuster hits like Gold and Brahmastra. She also impressed audiences with an amazing item number, showcasing her exceptional dance skills.

Apart from Mouni Roy’s performance in shows, and movies, she continues to charm audiences with her stylish on and off-screen appearances. She was most recently seen in Showtime with Emraan Hashmi.

5. Mrunal Thakur

The Hi Nanna actress- Mrunal Thakur began her acting career with Hindi television shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan, and Kumkum Bhagya where she was recognized for her playful role as Bulbul Arora. Mrunal Thakur and Arijit Taneja’s pair received lots of audience love and left us shocked with her sudden exit from the show.

Later Mrunal made her comeback with the Bollywood film Super 30, and in her initial time in Bollywood, she starred in many films like Dhamaka, Toofan, Love Sonia, Batla House, and many more. But her hard work paid off when she delivered some remarkable hits like Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam, and Jersey. Mrunal’s TV shows and movies received lots of audience acclaim, and we are now eagerly waiting for the next project.

6. Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is known for delivering outstanding performances in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bandini, Adaalat, and more. After a successful television career, Ronit Roy made his Bollywood debut with Udaan and continued to build his film career with movies like 2 States, Kaabil, Liger, Student of the Year, Shootout at Wadala, and many others.

Ronit Roy didn’t confine himself to films and serials; he also appeared in several popular OTT shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and Hostages. Even after years in the industry, Ronit Roy continues to deliver remarkable performances and is always ready to take on new challenges.

In conclusion, the transition from TV to Bollywood is not as easy as it seems, but these TV actors believed in themselves and seized the right opportunities, leading them to become successful in both the television and Bollywood industries.

