Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s no-drama wedding reminds us of 7 TV celebs who embraced the minimalistic wedding trend

Today, on September 16, lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a temple, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Known for keeping their relationship low-key, the couple opted for a no-drama wedding that was elegant and deeply meaningful. In the dreamy pictures, Aditi and Sidharth looked nothing short of perfection together.

The couple's union reminded us of popular television actors- Niti Taylor, Karishma Tanna, Divya Agarwal, and others who opted for a minimalistic wedding. Let's take a look back at their special day when they proved love and connection matter more than extravagant celebrations.

1. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar surprised fans with their quiet and intimate wedding. Instead of opting for a grand, show-stopping celebration, they kept things low-key, inviting only close family and friends to the affair. On February 20, this year, the couple had a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony at Divya's place in Mumbai.

For the special day, Divya and Apurva were dressed in matching bridal trousseau. Divya also ditched the traditional red and opted for a dreamy purple lehenga with a pink ombre effect and contrasting embroidery.

2. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey, known for his stellar performances in both TV and films, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in an intimate ceremony. The couple chose the serene backdrop of the Himalayas, away from the hustle and bustle of the city at Sheetal's ancestral home, to celebrate their union. With minimal decor and a focus on tradition, their wedding stood out for its simplicity and heartfelt moments. The couple officially registered their marriage on 14th February and got hitched on the 18th.

3. Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii

Nehalaxmi Iyer, who gained fame with her role in Ishqbaaaz, married Rudraysh Joshii in a minimalistic ceremony on February 26, this year. The couple avoided a lavish wedding, opting instead for a small event with close friends and family, proving that love is all about the bond, not the extravagance. However, they had two celebrations- one was a simple South Indian wedding, followed by a Marathi wedding.

4. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022. She ditched the red wedding lehenga and wore a beautiful pastel shade. They had only 80 -100 guests because of Covid. Only a few closest friends including Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Harleen Sethi, and Terence Lewis amongst others, and family members were present.

5. Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape had a court wedding on June 30, 2023, followed by a white wedding in Michael's home country, Germany on July 1. The actress, known for her roles in Uttaran and Bigg Boss 16, had a quaint, no-fuss wedding with her German beau Michael Blohm-Pape. The duo chose a simple setting in Germany, with a small gathering of family and friends. They uploaded the wedding video with he caption, "Together is a beautiful place to be."

Later, they had a reception in India. Their decision to go minimal, even in terms of traditional outfits and decor, made their wedding stand out as a beautiful blend of cultures.

6. Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor married her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, in an intimate ceremony during the pandemic, on 13 August 2020. The couple kept their wedding minimal, following strict safety guidelines, and celebrated their love with close family. Their wedding was all about cherishing the moment without the need for grandeur.

However, they hoped that the pandemic would die down and they would be able to celebrate it in a grand manner, but their plans were ruined as Covid pandemic continued.

7. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had planned a big, traditional wedding, but they changed their plans when the pandemic hit. Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee had a court marriage on April 15, 2020. Later, they had a three-day event with Sangeet, mehndi and the wedding on November 15, 2021, in Goa. It was the actress's dream to tie the knot following the Bengali rituals and they did that in Goa.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth's no-drama wedding brings to light the charm of minimalistic celebrations, and they aren't alone in embracing this trend. From Divya Agarwal’s intimate ceremony to Niti Taylor's low-key celebrations, these TV stars prove that less is often more when it comes to tying the knot.

