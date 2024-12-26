Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan almost get into physical fight; former dares Vivian Dsena to ask BB to evict him

Bigg Boss 18 is currently witnessing numerous developments at the same time. Be it Avinash Mishra vs Kashish Kapoor's flirting video row or Avinash going against Vivian Dsena for imposing his decisions on him, many dramatic situations have already hit the headlines. And now, in the upcoming episode, Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan will almost get into a physical fight, leading to major tension in the house.

The promo shows Karan and Sara engaged in a physical altercation, after which she goes to Vivian Dsena. Detailing the incident, she gets teary-eyed and tells Vivian, "He can't treat me like this just for the game." After listening to her, he confronts Karan Veer Mehra to know the truth. When Dsena asks him what he did, the latter responds, "Tu mujhe bolne aaya hai yaa puchne aaya hai (Have you come to talk to me or ask me?)."

When the Madhubala actor asks Karan to come with him and share his point of view, the latter retaliates, saying, "Tu kaun sa inspector hai ki meko tereko POV sunana hai? Bigg Boss ko bolo yeh hua hai, isko bahar nikaalo mukhya dwaar se (Are you an inspector that I need to elaborate my point to you? Tell Bigg Boss this has happened, throw him out from the main gate). I'm ready to leave."

The caption of the promo reads, "Game ko lekar Karan aur Sara ke beech hua ek haadsa. Kya Vivian ke puchne par Karan karenge kuch khulaasa?"

Watch the promo here:

Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan are nominated for this week's eviction. Last week, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra were evicted, while Digvijay Rathee was eliminated based on the contestants' votes.

