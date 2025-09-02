Bigg Boss 19: Netizens question Gauahar Khan after she says Tanya Mittal is being attacked for 'no reason'

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has been grabbing eyeballs. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the viewers witnessed a major argument between Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali. This argument erupted after Tanya refused to clean the smoking area in the garden. During this argument, Tanya broke down in tears after Zeishan refused to give her food, and Baseer called her out for having a bad attitude. Now, Gauahar Khan has shown her support for Tanya.

Gauahar Khan shows support for Tanya Mittal

Taking to her X account, Gauahar Khan penned a tweet showing her support for Tanya Mittal. She mentioned how Tanya is being targetted for no reason and everyone is threatened of her. Gauahar's tweet read, "Clearly threatened by taniya , everyone attacking her for no reason . #sad !!!"

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's tweet here-

Netizens react to Gauahar Khan's tweet

After Gauahar Khan shared this opinion, several netizens flooded the comment section of this tweet. Many questioned Gauahar's support for Tanya Mittal. A user commented, "Everyone attacking her for no reason! Really?"

Another netizen pointed out how Tanya doesn't play on the front foot. The user commented, "She's deserve it.. because woh front mein kuch nahi karsakte hai... Uska nature hai pit piche cleverly aag lagana ...aur woh hum public samaj chhuke hai..dual personality.. samne sati sabitri aur piche kuch aur..Sorry not all of your opinions are correct.."

One more user said, "Many r getting attacked there so y only her name?? she is missing her home so much that she says very soon she will go home in 2 to 3 months."

Take a look at all the tweets here-

About Tanya Mittal's fight

Tanya Mittal got into an argument with Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali after she refused to clean the smoking area. She pointed out that, as only 5 people smoke, she won't clean the smoking zone. However, Zeishan and Baseer slammed her for not doing her duty and stated that she is making an issue to get the limelight. They decided to not give her food as she is not doing the duty. Baseer slammed Tanya for having a big attitude, which left her heartbroken. Neelam Giri decided to do the duty on behalf of Tanya and cleaned the smoking zone.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 19, in the latest episode, it was seen that Ashnoor Kaur got the immunity after Kunickaa Sadanand lost her captaincy. Ashnoor is safe from the upcoming eviction.

