Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer to appear on Salman Khan's show

Sumbul Touqeer Khan earned a massive fan following for herself after appearing in the television show, Imlie. She made space in the audience's hearts through the manner in which she emoted the simplicity of a village belle. After this stint, she entered India's reality show, Bigg Boss 16, which is touted to be one of the most controversial shows. Contrary to her energetic and bubbly persona, she confined herself in a shell and faced immense judgments from the viewers for the bond she shared with co-contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot.

Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Later on, Sumbul Touqeer became a part of filmmaker Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan's 'mandali' (group), and there was no looking back. This helped her in gaining pace and direction inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Once again, the 19-year-old is entering the Salman Khan show. However, there is a catch! As per sources close to the reality show, she will be seen during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan to promote her upcoming song, Sazishen with the Radahakrishn actor, Sumedh Mudgalkar. It will definitely be a homecoming for the young actress.

Details about the shoot:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sumedh Mudgalkar reached the set of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Saturday, July 15, and shot for their sequence around 3 PM. It will be a visual treat to see Sumbul meet Salman Khan. The teaser of the song, Sazishein is already out, and fans are in love with this fresh pairing.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The show, which was initially locked for 6-weeks, received an extension of two more weeks due to its high viewership. Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz and Abhishek Malhan are a part of this reality show. Social media influencers Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have joined the show recently as wild card entrants. Talking about its latest update, a huge fight broke down between Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar that has become the talk of the town.

