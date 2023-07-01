Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 14: Falaq Naazz's emotional outburst to Abhishek Malhan's secret task; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E14: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has taken the reality TV landscape by storm with its captivating drama and intense moments. Hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, the show has become a hot topic of discussion since its premiere. The 14th episode of this thrilling season showcased a series of captivating and unexpected moments that left viewers astonished. From the sizzling lip-lock between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid to Abhishek Malhan successfully executing the secret task assigned by Bigg Boss, the episode had the audience craving more entertainment.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 14th episode:

Bebika Dhurve makes fun of Manisha Rani's accent:

The ongoing rivalry between Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani continues to intensify with each passing day. In the latest episode, their argument erupted when Manisha advised Bebika to lower the gas flame while she was cooking. However, Bebika refused, asserting that she was already taking care of it. Manisha persisted, pointing out that the food was burning. The situation escalated when Bebika began mocking Manisha's accent. When Manisha misspelled "sadasya" (member) as "shadashya," Bebika seized the opportunity to ridicule her, leaving Manisha feeling emotional. Manisha retaliated by saying that she possessed better manners than Bebika.

Unfortunately, Bebika accidentally burned her hand, and furiously said, "Haath jala hai mera, main muu jalau ab? Chodungi nahi isko abhi. (My hand is burnt, should I burn her face? I will not leave her." The argument further escalated as Manisha Rani overheard this remark and unleashed her frustration on Bebika. Manisha shared her childhood struggles, emphasizing that she possessed more manners than Manisha. Pooja Bhatt also condemned Bebika for her harsh comments towards Manisha and cautioned against making derogatory remarks about someone's accent or language, emphasizing that it was wrong.

Falaq Naazz's emotional outburst:

During a task assigned by Bigg Boss, team black (Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz) and team white (Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan) were pitted against each other. As part of the challenge, During the challenge, Akanksha instructed Falaq to consume five raw onions with their peels intact. Falaq accepted the task and managed to eat the onions, but unfortunately, she began feeling unwell and eventually vomited. Concerned about her condition, Falaq sought medical attention and visited the doctor's room.

Later, it was seen that Falaq hugged Jad and broke down into tears while Jad Hadid apologized for her condition. While crying Falaq told Jad, "You'll are evil. We were not evil. It was a complete torture. We did for fun nothing beyond that." Jad comforted her and attempted to explain that he had not anticipated the task's impact on her well-being. Falaq told him, "This is what I call heavy vibes. It is okay I will stand and I am strong."

Jad Hadid becomes the captain:

Bigg Boss presented the contestants with a special opportunity to choose the house captain from among themselves. Jiya, Akanksha, and Manisha were selected by the majority and informed Bigg Boss that the inmates should have the freedom to choose any of them as captain. However, Team Black expressed their disagreement, believing that Jad Hadid would make a better captain. Since Jiya and Akanksha were already nominated for eviction, it was deemed unfair for them to assume the captaincy. Both Team Black and Team White ultimately reached a consensus, agreeing to elect Jad as the house captain for the period.

Abhishek Malhan's secret task:

After Jad Hadid was elected as the captain, Bigg Boss presented an opportunity for someone else to secure the captain's position. Abhishek Malhan, who desired to be the captain, received a secret task from Bigg Boss. He was instructed to discreetly observe and note down ten mistakes made by the house members. Abhishek had to report these mistakes to Bigg Boss via camera without being noticed by the other contestants. Successfully completing the task, Abhishek recorded seven mistakes, all of which involved the contestants conversing in English instead of Hindi. The viewers witnessed Abhishek sharing these observations with the in-house cameras

Jad Hadid gets fired:

In a sudden turn of events, an alarm rang, signaling a surprising revelation by Bigg Boss. It was disclosed that a secret task was assigned to Abhishek Malhan, with the objective of becoming the new house captain. Bigg Boss narrated the situation and unveiled the details of the task, leaving all the contestants in a state of shock. As Abhishek had almost completed the task in a remarkably short time, Bigg Boss officially declared him the new captain. Jad was dismissed by Bigg Boss due to his failure to notice the mistakes made by the housemates, despite holding the captain's position.

