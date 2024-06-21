Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl on haters and trolls; 'Kuch toh log kahenge'

Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand premiere was certainly extravagant! The Jhakas actor did a phenomenal job as the host of the show. He entered the stage with his smashing performance and exuberant enthusiasm. One of the controversial personalities on the show is Delhi-based viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit. The social media influencer had an impressive start on the show as she discussed several allegations she had faced.

Moments before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika got into an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla wherein she spoke about her agenda for doing the show, remarks of haters, and more.

Chandrika Dixit on being criticized for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Chandrika Dixit has been one of the first few speculated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3, and ever since the news of her apparent participation was out, the fans had mixed reactions. A section of the media condemned her entry into the show. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, too, took a dig at her bagging the show.

Talking about mean comments from haters, Dixit said, "People are meant to comment. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. (People are bound to say something or the other). Often, people comment on others' lives without knowing about their stories and struggles."

Take a look at Chandrika Dixit's promo from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

The Vada Pav Girl added, "It is very amusing to me as people make perceptions about me so quickly, without knowing anything about me. I never do that for anyone else. How can you simply judge people without knowing them?"

Chandrika Dixit on the initial reaction to the offer of Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about her first reaction to the offer to participate in the show, Chandrika said, "Well, initially, I felt it was a prank call or a fraud call. I didn't want to fall for it and concentrate on the business. There are so many frauds these days that you tend to be careful about such things."

On telling her family about bagging the show, Chandrika said, "As I mentioned, I didn't trust the call, and I didn't inform my family. I have only informed my husband about it."

Chandrika Dixit on being labeled as an angry person

Chandrika said, "People have this perception about me being an extremely rude and angry person. With my participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, I want to make sure that I portray all emotions and that the viewers watch different shades of my personality. People have seen me bursting out in anger. However, they don't know the reasons behind my anger."

She added, "I suppose anger is one of the most common emotions, and almost everyone gets angry. With me, the thing is that I can't handle being wronged, and if that happens, I get furious. However, I hope with Bigg Boss people understand who I am as a person, and it is way beyond just being an angry person."

Chandrika Dixit on her favorite contestant from the previous season

When asked about her favorite Bigg Boss contestant, Chandrika named Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and stated that he was cute and played well. She said, "Sidharth played smart, took his stand, and entertained the audience."

Bigg Boss OTT 3 also has other celebrity contestants like Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultana, and Sai Ketan Rao, among others.

