Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria reveals Elvish Yadav advised him to have fun inside the show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 had a glitz, glam, and entertainment-filled grand premiere tonight (June 21). Host Anil Kapoor introduced the contestants on the show, amping up the entertainment quotient. Among them was the popular social media personality Lovekesh Kataria. He is known to be good friends with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and often shares pictures of him treating fans.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Lovekesh revealed what advice Elvish Yadav gave him before he was all set to enter the house. He also went candid about what he expected from himself upon participating in the controversial reality show.

Lovekesh Kataria received THIS advice from Elvish Yadav

Lovekesh Kataria, who boasts an impressive 1.9 million followers on Instagram, told Pinkvilla about what advice Elvish Yadav gave him. The YouTuber said, "Usne yahi bola hai ki mauj liyo aur apni chhutti mana ke aa ek mahine ki, do mahine..jitna bhi (He just said that you should have fun and enjoy your vacation for one month, two months… whatever)."

Did Lovekesh Kataria undergo any significant preparations for BB OTT 3?

Taking the conversation ahead, we asked Lovekesh if he had prepared himself for the unexpected incidents that could pop up. To this, he replied, "Usi mein toh maza aata hai jo bina bataye cheezein aati hain. Hum pe toh waise, humein toh aadat hai. Toh maza aayega (The fun is in the things that come to us without being told. Well, I am used to it. So I will enjoy it)."

Further, when asked about the controversies that emerge in Bigg Boss' house, Kataria commented, "Controversies aayengi kaise. Mujhe pata hai na main kaisa hun toh kitni controversy daal doge, Kuch kar hi nahi paoge, daal lo controversy (How will controversies come? I know how I am, so no matter how much controversy you create, you will not be able to do anything)."

Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's fan war

In one of the promos released by the makers on the official social media handles of Jio Cinema, host Anil Kapoor introduced Vishal Pandey, who has 9 million followers. Later, the Juggjug Jeeyo actor called Lovekesh Kataria on the stage. The latter stated having 1.8 million followers.

Highlighting the differences between their fan following numbers, Kapoor added that it would be interesting to see them locking horns on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Have a look at the promo here:

