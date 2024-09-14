Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav reveals how he preps for match; says he bought 'suit salwar' for opponent Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's bond has been in the limelight ever since their stint in the controversial reality show. Even after the show, Elvish and Abhishek have stayed in touch but their on-and-off friendship often grabbed eyeballs. Now, the two popular social media sensations are competing against each other in Entertainment Cricket League (ECL) 2024.

Now, before their match, Elvish Yadav recently spoke to Tellychakkar about his upcoming match with Abhishek Malhan and his team. When asked how he has been prepping for the match, Elvish said, "Kal ke match ke liye humne suit salwaar mangaye hai, opponent team ke liye." (For tomorrow's match, we have got suit and salwaar for the opponent team).

As Abhishek Malhan is injured, Elvish said, "Dekho chot lag gayi toh fir, ek do din baad pehna denge." (If he is hurt, then we will make him wear after a day or two).

For the uninformed, Elvish Yadav's Haryanvi Hunters deated Abhishek Malhan's Bangalore Bashers by 2 wickets in ECL. Speaking about Entertainment Cricket League (ECL) 2024, it kickstarted on September 13 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. On the opening day of the T10 tournament, Munawar Faruqui's Mumbai Disruptors beat Lucknow Lions by 50 runs.

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina had also arrived in Delhi to witness both matches in the indoor stadium. After the match, Elvish even posted a picture with Suresh Raina on his Instagram handle and thanked him for attending the match and cheering him.

Sharing a picture with the legendary cricketer, Elvish wrote, "Amazing Match And Special Thanks To Mere Bade Bhai @sureshraina3 jo muje cheer karne aaye. Best Birthday Gift."

Speaking about Elvish and Abhishek, the two collaborated again after Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish and Abhishek were seen together as special guests on Temptation Island.

