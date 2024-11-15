From Rubina Dilaik, Rupali Ganguly to Mouni Roy; 7 TV actresses who sizzle in sarees

The television screen has been a launchpad for countless stars who have captured hearts with their performances. Beyond their on-screen personas, these actresses exude an undeniable charm in traditional attire.

Let's dive into the world of their traditional looks and outfits and celebrate the grace and elegance of our beloved television divas.

List of 7 TV actresses who sizzle sarees

1. Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who has always made graceful appearances in both traditional and western outfits, looked absolutely marvelous in a green saree in the picture given below with intricate golden embroidery. She accessorized her look with gold jewelry, including a necklace, earrings, and bracelets. Also, don’t miss her stylish, luxury white purse.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s look:

2. Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly’s titular character in her show Anupamaa frequently dons sarees. Fans have consistently admired her on-screen looks, but Rupali also stuns in sarees off-camera.

In the picture below, Rupali can be seen in a traditional red Bengali saree, in which she exuded simplicity and grace. With her hair left open, she beautifully embraces Bengali culture, looking absolutely wonderful.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post:

3. Mouni Roy

Former Naagin star Mouni Roy has an obsession for sarees and often posts pictures on social media wearing the same. In this picture, she can be seen donning a stylish black saree with white polka dots and a striking pink border.

She accessorized her look with an elaborate, statement necklace to add a touch of elegance. While her hair is styled in loose waves, her expression is calm and thoughtful. She exuded a sophisticated yet approachable vibe.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s elegant look:

4. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who is currently a part of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, had an on-point fashion game in Bigg Boss 17 where she wore various designer outfits and looked absolutely angelic in each of them. She often epitomizes elegance and grace in her traditional Indian attire.

In this picture, she wore a vibrant saree adorned with intricate embroidery, showcasing a color palette of red and gold that creates a stunning contrast. Her hair is styled in loose waves, and for the accessories, she opted for statement earrings that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s post:

5. Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who is loved for her chirpy nature, can be seen dressed in a stunning bright red saree crafted from silky fabric. The saree boasts a detailed border with intricate designs, likely embroidery or embellishments. For the look, she let her wavy hair fall over one shoulder, enhancing her elegant and formal appearance. Fans have always swooned over this ‘marathi mulgi’ (marathi girl).

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s post:

6. Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya decided to opt for this beautiful blue saree decorated with pink floral patterns and green leaves. The saree featured a lighter blue border that provided a subtle contrast.

She accessorized her look with a multi-strand pearl necklace, matching earrings, bangles on both wrists, and rings on her fingers. She let her hair cascade over her shoulders, giving her a graceful and elegant look.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya’s look:

7. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who is often referred to as the Barbie doll of the television industry by fans, opted for a traditional Indian saree with a red base and golden detailing. The saree showcased a broad golden border with intricate designs, enhancing its elegance.

She accessorized her look with a gold necklace and matching earrings, elevating the festive look. Her hair can be seen styled in an updo, complementing her overall sophisticated appearance.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi’s post:

From vibrant sarees adorned with intricate designs to sophisticated accessories and carefully styled hair, the fashion choices of these television divas reflect a blend of grace and cultural richness, enhancing their overall charm and presence.

