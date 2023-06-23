Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Check out new poster of Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched television series and is often in the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma entertained everyone as Virat, Sai, and Patralekha for the longest time. However, the series is all set for a 20-year-leap and the lead actors are being changed. New faces are set to enter the show, with a new storyline. The audience has been waiting with bated breaths to catch the first glimpse of them.

And, now, Pinkvilla has exclusively got its hands on the brand new poster of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh as the lead actors. Evergreen actress Rekha, who has been associated with the show since its inception, will be seen in the new promo too. She shot for the new promo on June 18 at a hotel located in Mumbai. In the promo, the 68-year-old beauty will be introducing the next generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Shakti Arora on working with Rekha

Speaking about being a part of this show and shooting for the promo with Rekha, actor Shakti Arora aka Ishan shared, "It's an honour to share screen space with Rekha ji as she introduces the new cast in the show. I have seen all her movies and have always been a big fan of her acting and her Urdu as well. It is a blessing to be a part of it and I am proud as well. From the promo, the audience will witness a love triangle where my character Ishan is deeply in love with Sharvari but due to unseen circumstances, he marries Savi. It will be interesting to watch the new chapter of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which is all about new energies, new generations with different dynamics."

Bhavika Sharma on playing Savi

Adding further about doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika Sharma, aka Savi exclaimed, "I was taken aback when I was offered the role of Savi, a cop, as previously I had essayed the same role. I have always had a special respect for the security forces. The new chapter of this show is going to have the audience hooked on their television screens and on the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot. I was apprehensive at the start, as Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as a show is a legacy in itself, and I was nervous if I would be able to match up to that level, but the makers were confident about me essaying the character of Savi, which in turn gave me confidence. The story of Savi is relatable and raw, which will make the audience relate to Savi and her emotions."

Advertisement

Ayesha Singh on her track ending in the show

Talking about the previous cast, Aishwarya Sharma quit the show to participate in Rohit Shetty's adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Ayesha Singh will also step out post the leap and is happy that her track is coming to an end. Speaking about it, Singh said, "Well, when the first time I came to know, I had mixed emotions. In the past few episodes, I was unable to understand how the track had been unfolding, because, Sai was taking decisions that were opposite to her character. Sai has been very wise and strong-headed, she would never say a lot of things which was shown in the show. So, somewhere deep in my heart, I thought it made sense for the character to end."