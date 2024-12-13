Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput are now married; WATCH dreamy wedding video
Popular actor Harshad Arora tied the knot to longtime girlfriend Muskaan Rajput on December 8. They had a reception two days later.
Actor Harshad Arora, who is a heartthrob in the television industry, is now married. On December 8, he tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend, former actress Muskaan Rajput. They didn’t make any posts on social media until today, when they uploaded the wedding video.
On December 13, Harshad Arora uploaded his wedding clip, which takes netizens on a journey of their beautiful union. The head-over-heels-in-love couple looked nothing but perfect for each other as they walked down the aisle and exchanged garlands in the presence of their close ones. Arora uploaded the clip with the caption, “Our story just began @themuskaanrajput”
Watch Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput’s wedding clip below:
Fans and friends of the couple took to the comment section to shower love and congratulatory messages. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja Rajda, Priyanka Purohit, and Rishav Trivedi, among others, wrote, "Congratulations to the newlyweds!"
For the unversed, Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput got married on December 8 in Dehradun and had a reception two days later in Delhi. This year, on Valentine's Day, Harshad got engaged to Muskaan in an intimate ceremony.
In a conversation with ETimes, Harshad said earlier that Muskaan has moved on from acting and is currently working as a software analyst in the corporate sector.
Talking about Harshad Arora's professional stint, he made his acting debut in 2014 with the serial Beintehaa. In 2016, he appeared in another popular drama, Dahleez. However, he rose to immense popularity with his role as Satya in the popular TV series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He was last seen in this serial playing the role of Ayesha's love interest.
On the other hand, Muskaan Rajput essayed the role of Vidushi in Naagin 6.
Pinkvilla congratulates Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput as they embark on this new journey!
ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Harshad Arora kickstarts wedding festivities with Haldi ceremony