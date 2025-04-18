'Sleeps with every woman' Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao makes SHOCKING accusations against Harshad Arora

Amrita Rao's sister, Preetika Rao, became a household name after playing the lead role in the hit TV show titled Beintehaa. In this show, Preetika starred opposite Harshad. Fans still adore their on-screen chemistry and ship them on social media. However, Preetika is totally against this. Recently, when a fan shared Preetika and Harshad's romantic clips from Beintehaa, the actress lashed out at the fan. She even claimed that Harshad sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry.

The controversy erupted after a fan page shared Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora's romantic on-screen clips from Beintehaa on its page. After which, Preetika lashed out at the fan page for posting these clips from the show against her will. She even reminded the fan that she had repeatedly asked not to post these clips, as it was a part of the script. Preetika then accused Harshad of sleeping with every woman and warned the fan page that it will face karma for posting these clips as its against her will.

Preetika Rao wrote, "For putting these videos on your page when I have repeatedly requested you not to post my videos with a man who sleeps with every women he finds in the industry!"

Take a look at Preetika Rao's messages here-

The Beintehaa actor further continued, "Pls note: You are doing something AGAINST THE WISH of my Soul! The KARMA is yours!!!! Face it !!! In Beintehaa out of 95% of no touch & we had 5% of such scenes, and you are blasting this all throughout against my wishes! SHAME on YOU Mark My Words You are taking upon yourself a Very Serious Karma!"

Harshad and Preetika have not been seen together ever since Beintehaa concluded. The two co-stars don't follow each other on Instagram.

For the uninformed, Harshad Arora tied the wedding knot with Muskaan Rajput on December 13, 2024. On Television, he was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Speaking about the show, Beintehaa aired from December 30, 2013, to November 21, 2014. Amrita played Aaliya, whereas Harshad essayed Zain in the show. Their hit and fresh on-screen pairing was immensely loved by the audience. The show also starred Shivangi Joshi, Vikas Grover and a few others in lead roles.

